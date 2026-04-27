Nyong’o to face Senate over claims of weakening municipal boards

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is set to face the Senate after municipal board leaders accused his administration of weakening their operations through funding cuts and direct interference, triggering a wider probe into how counties are managing urban governance.

The Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations resolved to summon the governor following detailed submissions from municipal board chairpersons, who described a strained and ineffective working relationship with the County Executive.

Chairpersons from Maseno-Holo, Muhoroni-Chemelili, Kombewa-Bodi, Ahero-Awasi, Katitu-Pap Onditi, and Kisumu City told the committee that their legally defined semi-autonomous role has been steadily undermined. Led by Lordvick Otieno, they said the boards have effectively been reduced to extensions of the executive, with little control over decisions.

Otieno explained that while boards continue to pass resolutions meant to guide development and service delivery, they lack both the authority and financial support to implement them, leaving their role largely symbolic.

The officials blamed the situation on reduced funding, stating that most boards receive only 30 to 40 percent of their approved allocations. They added that county treasuries often remove essential operational costs such as electricity, water, and office supplies, making it difficult to sustain daily functions.

They also raised concerns over management structures, alleging that municipal managers frequently bypass the boards and report directly to County Executive Committee members, weakening oversight and accountability.

Despite the seriousness of the claims, the committee, chaired by Senator Abbas Mohamed, insisted that the allegations must be supported with clear documentation. Members directed the officials to present detailed evidence of violations of the Urban Areas and Cities Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

“Even before you came, the committee was concerned about the implementation of the Urban Areas and Cities Act. Clearly, this will trigger that conversation. So, give us better particulars, as guided, so that even when we are discussing, we don't want to discuss rumours,” submitted Senator Catherine Mumma, the Committee Vice Chairperson.

Senator Peris Tobiko emphasized the need for proof, warning that general claims would not be enough to sustain the inquiry.

“Do you have evidence of these allegations? If you don’t provide the evidence, this will be hearsay, and it will not hold water,” Senator Tobiko, a member of the Committee, noted.

The committee said the governor’s appearance will mark the beginning of a broader review, with plans to invite other governors and County Public Service Boards to assess compliance with laws governing municipal operations.

“We have heard your case. We will subsequently invite the Governor of Kisumu (Prof.) Anyang’ Nyong’o and all other governors to address these issues. If there is a lacuna in the Act, we will amend it to fully streamline the municipal boards’ functions,” Senator Mohamed Abbas directed.

The Senate inquiry is expected to examine whether control of county finances is being used to limit the legal mandate of municipal boards, raising concerns about accountability and service delivery in urban areas.