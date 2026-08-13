Ruth Odinga: I will fight for ODM ticket in Kisumu Governor race
Ruth is seeking to take over from Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and become the third person to lead Kisumu County since the introduction of devolved government.
Ruth is seeking to take over from Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and become the third person to lead Kisumu County since the introduction of devolved government.
Speaking during a Linda Mwananchi rally in Mumias, Kakamega County, on Sunday, Sifuna said President Ruto’s time in office was nearing its end and challenged the government to allow younger leaders to take responsibility for Kenya’s future after the 2027 General Election
In a statement issued on Monday, Nyong'o said the County Security Committee had resolved to treat the incident as organised criminal conduct rather than isolated acts of indiscipline, as authorities moved to restore public confidence in security.
The Senate inquiry is expected to examine whether control of county finances is being used to limit the legal mandate of municipal boards, raising concerns about accountability and service delivery in urban areas.
Nyong’o stressed that while the county government remains a key development partner, security is primarily a national government mandate, calling for swift intervention to restore order.
In a statement on Sunday, March 8, 2026, Nyong’o said the party born from resistance during the 2005 Kenyan constitutional referendum and shaped by the leadership of the late Raila Amollo Odinga must resist ethnic politics and short-term power deals that risk weakening its reform agenda.
The Governor criticized what he called an “ill-advised and unilateral” decision by the Principal Secretary for Agriculture, warning that it undermines the government’s sugar sector revival program.
The President warned Kenyans against politicians who thrive on anger, hatred and tribalism, saying such leaders are dangerous to the country’s unity and progress.
Nyong’o clarified that he and the ODM leader share a unified stance on the matter.
This development pushes the total number of chartered universities in Kenya to 68.
Nyong’o expressed his appreciation to President Ruto for successfully negotiating funding for the much-anticipated project with the Chinese government.
Cherargei called on Governor Nyong’o to apologize, accusing him of attempting to blackmail the president.