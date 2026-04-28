UN warns attacks on National Human Rights Institutions weaken rights protection

Mounting pressure on national human rights bodies is steadily eroding their independence and limiting their ability to act on abuses, the United Nations has cautioned, warning that those seeking justice are increasingly being left exposed as oversight systems weaken.

In a statement released Monday in Geneva, UN experts said institutions established to safeguard rights are facing a rise in hostility, including intimidation, smear campaigns, threats and legal challenges aimed at silencing their work.

“National Human Rights Institutions(NHRIs) in compliance with the Paris Principles play a critical role in the promotion and protection of human rights,” the experts said.

They added that individuals serving in these institutions are being subjected to “smear campaigns, threats, defamation and on and off-line abuse”, with some of the attacks specifically targeting women defenders and those engaged in gender equality and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

NHRIs operate as independent public entities in many countries, tasked with handling complaints, guiding governments and tracking adherence to both local and international human rights standards. Their work often places them in direct conflict with authorities or powerful groups, especially when they raise concerns over sensitive violations.

The experts said their close engagement with victims and cooperation with regional and global human rights systems puts them in a position similar to that of frontline defenders.

“When they are attacked for their work, NHRI leaders and staff from independent institutions should benefit from the protections afforded to human rights defenders under international law and within the human rights defenders framework,” the experts said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaking during a media briefing in 2021. PHOTO/Al Jazeera

They added that individuals serving in these institutions are being subjected to “smear campaigns, threats, defamation and on and off-line abuse”, with some of the attacks specifically targeting women defenders and those engaged in gender equality and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

NHRIs operate as independent public entities in many countries, tasked with handling complaints, guiding governments and tracking adherence to both local and international human rights standards. Their work often places them in direct conflict with authorities or powerful groups, especially when they raise concerns over sensitive violations.

The experts said their close engagement with victims and cooperation with regional and global human rights systems puts them in a position similar to that of frontline defenders.

“When they are attacked for their work, NHRI leaders and staff from independent institutions should benefit from the protections afforded to human rights defenders under international law and within the human rights defenders framework,” the experts said.

The warning comes ahead of findings by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, which indicate a growing pattern in both the frequency and intensity of threats directed at these bodies.

Financial and administrative barriers remain among the most common concerns. Many institutions have reported shrinking budgets, operational delays and restrictions that affect how they function and reduce their autonomy.

In addition, legal challenges such as gaps in legislation and reforms that limit their authority have made it harder for them to carry out their mandates fully.

The experts also highlighted an increase in direct retaliation. Judicial harassment, including arbitrary legal cases and unfounded prosecutions, is affecting institutions in different parts of the world. Reports of physical threats and violence persist, while online abuse and digital harassment are becoming more frequent.

There are also cases where relatives of staff have been targeted, pointing to the broader risks faced by those working in the human rights field.

According to the experts, these developments are taking place at a time when civic space is narrowing in many countries, with stricter controls on expression and rising hostility towards human rights defenders.

“Such threats undermine the national system of checks and balances, contributing to an erosion of the rule of law,” the experts said.

They warned that continued interference does not only weaken the institutions but also denies victims the support they need.

“These patterns of intimidation and interference undermine the legitimate work of NHRIs compliant with the Paris Principles, weaken their ability to fulfill their mandates, and ultimately hinder access to justice and accountability for victims of human rights violations,” the statement said.

The experts further linked the situation to a wider trend of reprisals against those who engage with regional and international human rights systems.

International human rights law requires states to respect, protect and fulfil rights while ensuring those working to defend them can operate safely. This includes safeguarding institutional independence, providing adequate resources and protecting staff from threats, retaliation or discrimination connected to their duties.

“We urge States to take measures to create and maintain a safe and enabling environment for NHRIs,” the experts said.

“This includes refraining from acts that undermine their independence, addressing structural and legal barriers and ensuring accountability for violations committed against NHRI staff.”