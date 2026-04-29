Elite police teams take over Mwingi–Garissa corridor after fatal clashes

A renewed security response has been rolled out along the Mwingi–Garissa corridor after a series of violent incidents and movement disruptions forced authorities to step up protection for travellers, traders and residents using the route.

The National Police Service National Police Service has confirmed that specialised officers drawn from the General Service Unit and Rapid Deployment Unit have now been positioned on the highway to accompany vehicles and strengthen safety following recent insecurity and road interruptions.

Police Spokesman Muchiri Nyagah, in a statement on Wednesday evening, said the intervention targets areas within Tseikuru and Ukasi in Kitui County, where repeated attacks have been reported in recent weeks.

Authorities say the affected stretch has been experiencing violent incidents tied to competition over pasture, resulting in deaths and injuries as tensions persist between groups in the region.

“The National Police Service (NPS) has deployed specialised teams, including the General Service Unit and the Rapid Deployment Unit, to escort vehicles along the Mwingi–Garissa road and to enhance safety and security for businesses, travellers and the general public following tensions and road blockage in the area.”

Nyagah said the security situation has caused concern among residents but maintained that the incidents are being treated as criminal acts carried out by a small number of individuals.

“We acknowledge the anxiety and concern these incidents have caused among residents. However, we must be unequivocal: these are isolated criminal acts perpetrated by a few individuals within our communities,” said the Spokesman as he called upon the affected communities to remain calm and not to allow the criminals to drive a wedge between communities that have always coexisted peacefully.

“These suspects do not represent any community, clan or family. They are enemies of peace, and their actions run counter to the shared values of unity, neighbourliness and harmony that have long defined Kenyans,” the official added.

Security agencies have meanwhile intensified pursuit of those behind the attacks, with investigators following several leads they believe will lead to arrests.

Nyagah noted that officers are narrowing in on suspects and assured that accountability will follow through the justice system.

“We will work tirelessly until these criminals are held fully accountable through due process,” he said.

Residents have been advised to continue with normal activities while avoiding rumours or actions that could inflame tensions in already affected areas.

The police service has also urged community elders, faith leaders, administrators and political figures to work together with security teams in calming the situation and encouraging peaceful dialogue where disputes arise.

“We continue to appeal for support from members of the public who may have any information that can assist in the investigations. Please share such information in confidence by contacting the nearest police station, using the toll-free numbers 999 or 911, or anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000,” the service appealed.