Ministry of Water hands 83.4-hectare Embu irrigation scheme to 246 farmers

Farmers in Embu County have taken over the management of a new irrigation project after the Ministry of Water officially handed over the Kandeki Irrigation Scheme, a development expected to lift farm production and improve rural incomes through reliable water supply and organised farming.

The 83.4-hectare scheme, which benefits 246 farmers, has been implemented under the Smallholder Irrigation Development Programme through a partnership between the Government of Kenya and the KfW Development Bank. It now shifts fully into the hands of a farmers’ cooperative tasked with running and maintaining the system.

The hand-over took place on Wednesday at the project site, where Ministry officials said the completion of the scheme reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen food production and support rural communities through structured irrigation investment.

According to officials, the Kandeki Irrigation Scheme will operate under a cooperative society made up of the 246 beneficiary farmers, who will now manage water distribution and daily operations of the project.

Kandeki Water Irrigation Scheme in Embu County. PHOTO/Ministry of Water Kandeki Water Irrigation Scheme in Embu County. PHOTO/Ministry of Water

The project was constructed by Mwanja General Contractors Limited, while Gedo Associates Ltd handled the design and supervision under the direction of the Director of Irrigation and Drainage.

It includes a diversion weir on River Nyamindi, a sedimentation basin, and a 5.4-kilometre pipeline for water conveyance and distribution. The farms have also been fitted with sprinkler irrigation systems, alongside a cooperative office and sanitation facilities to support operations.

Technical teams confirmed that all works were completed according to required standards and are fully operational, clearing the way for the formal transfer of management to farmers.

Before the hand-over, stakeholders carried out a joint inspection of key structures, including intake and distribution systems, to confirm readiness for full use.

The cooperative leadership also received essential project documents, including design reports, compliance records, contract documents, training records, completion certificates, and an operations and maintenance manual to guide day-to-day running of the scheme.

The farmers’ leadership confirmed that operational systems have already been set up, with water distribution reported to be working well across all farms.

They expressed appreciation to the Government, development partners, contractors, and financiers for supporting the project, saying it will improve productivity and strengthen livelihoods in the area.

Development partners involved in the project described it as a strong example of effective cooperation and proper use of resources in building sustainable infrastructure for small-scale farmers.

The contractor attributed smooth implementation to cooperation from the local community and active involvement of farmers during construction.

The State Department for Irrigation emphasized the need for continued farmer training and strict adherence to maintenance guidelines to ensure the system remains sustainable and delivers long-term benefits.

Officials noted that the irrigation scheme is expected to raise agricultural output, especially in horticulture, while also improving household earnings and strengthening food security in the region.

The project is also expected to open up more job opportunities within the agricultural value chain, including farming activities, transport, and marketing linked to increased production.

The completion and hand-over of the Kandeki Irrigation Scheme marks a continued push by the Government to expand irrigation farming as a key driver of agricultural growth.

With management now fully transferred to the farmers’ cooperative, authorities expect strong local ownership to support sustainability and long-term impact on rural livelihoods and national food security.