Seven State departments exhaust full-year budgets in nine months as spending rises

Rising government operational costs and repeated mid-year budget revisions have seen several State departments exhaust their annual recurrent allocations well before the financial year ends, with Treasury data showing spending pressures that forced an additional Sh206.12 billion to be added to the budget.

Figures covering the nine months to March 2026 indicate that seven departments had already consumed funds beyond what was initially approved for the full year.

The pattern cuts across major areas of government, including State House, security agencies, social protection, health services, and emergency response functions.

Recurrent expenditure in this context covers wages, allowances, administrative costs, maintenance of government operations, and statutory payments such as pensions and welfare transfers.

Total recurrent spending for the nine months stood at Sh1.17 trillion, compared to Sh991.75 billion in the same period a year earlier and Sh905.78 billion in the 2023/24 financial year.

The higher spending pushed lawmakers to revise the annual recurrent budget for the year ending June to Sh1.68 trillion, up from Sh1.47 trillion, adding Sh206.12 billion to cover shortfalls experienced during implementation. The early exhaustion of funds before the financial year closes points to frequent reliance on supplementary budgets.

The Treasury has defended the adjustments, saying efforts are underway to improve spending discipline and efficiency across government. In the 2026 Budget Policy Statement, it stated that “the government continues to implement measures to enhance expenditure control and ensure value for money in public spending”.

The measures include tighter control on recurrent spending, adoption of end-to-end e-procurement systems, reforms in State corporations including privatisation efforts, and rollout of a Human Resource Management System across national and county governments to help manage the wage bill.

One of the biggest budget shifts was recorded in the State Department for Special Programmes, whose recurrent allocation rose sharply from Sh488 million to Sh13.8 billion.

By March, Sh6.9 billion had already been spent, largely due to emergency interventions following climate shocks such as mudslides in Elgeyo Marakwet last November and drought conditions affecting parts of northern Kenya. The increase reflects how disaster response can quickly reshape spending priorities within a financial year.

At the centre of government operations, State House also recorded a major rise in expenditure. Its annual allocation more than doubled from Sh7.68 billion to Sh16.25 billion.

By March, Sh12.33 billion had already been used, representing 60.55 percent or Sh4.65 billion above the initial allocation. The sharp rise was mainly driven by increases under “other operating expenses”, which went up by Sh4 billion to Sh5.94 billion from Sh1.94 billion, raising concerns about clarity in expenditure tracking.

The Office of the Deputy President also saw its budget increase from Sh2.97 billion to Sh5.06 billion. It had already spent Sh3.82 billion in recurrent costs within nine months, reflecting higher operational needs during the period.

Security operations continued to take a large share of government spending. The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration had already used Sh33.26 billion above the expected threshold three months before the end of the financial year.

This led to a revision of its full-year allocation from Sh31.7 billion to Sh48.2 billion, reflecting sustained security demands and rising operational costs.

In the social sector, the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs had spent Sh30.28 billion by March, exceeding its original allocation of Sh29.03 billion.

At the same time, the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards recorded spending of Sh20.78 billion against an initial budget of Sh17.57 billion within the same period.

The State Department for Sports also posted a sharp increase in spending, reaching Sh4.67 billion compared to an original allocation of Sh1 billion, driven by expanded programmes and higher operational demands.

Across the affected departments, the trend of early budget exhaustion has led to repeated upward adjustments, pointing to continued pressure on recurrent expenditure and raising questions on planning accuracy and budget discipline in government operations.