Hillary Kibiwott named Kenya’s 15 Billion Trees Campaign ambassador

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry has announced the appointment of environmental activist Hillary Kibiwott as the Ambassador for Kenya’s 15 Billion Trees Campaign, hailing his large-scale tree-planting effort as a milestone in citizen-driven climate action.

Kibiwott recently planted 23,326 trees within 24 hours, a feat currently pending ratification by Guinness World Records, which the Ministry described as a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment and mobilisation capacity.

In a statement, the Ministry said his initiative reflects the urgency and ambition required to meet Kenya’s long-term reforestation and climate targets.

“His extraordinary effort to plant 23,326 trees in 24 hours, pending ratification by Guinness World Records, is a powerful demonstration of ambition, resilience and citizen-led climate action at scale,” the Ministry said.

The government further noted that Kibiwott’s ability to mobilise participants across different age groups and communities demonstrates the kind of grassroots leadership needed to achieve national environmental goals, including the country’s 2032 tree-growing target.

“Kibiwott’s ability to mobilise people across generations and communities reflects the kind of leadership needed to drive Kenya’s 2032 tree-growing target,” the statement added.

As part of his new role, the Ministry said it will support efforts to scale up tree-planting initiatives across all 47 counties, with the aim of translating individual action into a coordinated national movement for reforestation and ecosystem restoration.

“The Ministry will support the scaling of this momentum across all 47 counties, translating individual action into a nationwide movement,” it said.

Kibiwott was hosted at the Ministry headquarters where he held engagements with senior officials, including Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Soipan Tuya, Principal Secretary for Forestry Gitonga Mugambi, and Forestry Development Secretary George Tarus.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening forest conservation advocacy, expanding community participation in tree-growing initiatives, and aligning citizen-led efforts with government reforestation programmes.

“It was an honour to host him at the Ministry headquarters,” the statement noted, highlighting the importance of collaboration between government institutions and environmental champions.

The Ministry said Kibiwott will now embark on the next phase of his advocacy work, which will involve cross-sector engagement aimed at deepening awareness on climate action and accelerating tree-planting efforts nationwide.

Officials emphasised that Kenya’s 15 Billion Trees Campaign remains a key pillar of the country’s climate change mitigation strategy, focusing on increasing forest cover, restoring degraded landscapes, and enhancing environmental resilience.

The government has in recent years intensified tree-planting drives as part of broader commitments to combat deforestation and climate change impacts, with emphasis on public participation and private sector involvement.

Kibiwott’s appointment is expected to further energise ongoing national efforts as Kenya seeks to meet its reforestation targets and strengthen environmental sustainability initiatives across the country.