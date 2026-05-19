Kenya plans 100,000 green jobs as Environment Ministry, Somo Africa explore partnership

Kenya’s push to expand green jobs and strengthen community-based conservation is taking shape through new discussions between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Somo Africa, centered on a wide programme that blends education, clean energy, and rural enterprise support.

The engagement seeks to turn environmental protection into practical income opportunities, with a target of generating 100,000 jobs linked to sustainable livelihoods.

At the heart of the talks is a plan to embed climate awareness in learning institutions through the Tengeneza Masomo Hub. The initiative is expected to deepen understanding of environmental protection among learners while encouraging long-term responsibility for ecosystems and climate action. Officials say the approach is meant to shape a generation that is more aware of sustainability challenges and solutions.

The discussions also focused on boosting agricultural value chains through solar-powered processing units. Milk, avocado, pyrethrum, and sunflower were identified as priority areas where farmers often suffer losses due to limited storage and processing capacity. The proposed facilities are expected to help communities preserve produce, reduce waste, and cut reliance on non-renewable energy in rural production systems.

Access to financing for farmers formed another major part of the engagement. The plan aims to open up credit channels that will allow small producers to expand farming activities, invest in agribusiness, and improve output within structured markets. The financial support model is intended to strengthen rural economies and improve productivity along the entire value chain.

Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno linked the proposal to the Mau Forest Conservation and Integrated Landscape Programme (MFC-ICLIP), which is designed to create 100,000 green jobs through small and medium enterprises tied to conservation efforts. He noted that combining ecosystem protection with income-generating ventures is key to sustaining communities that depend on natural resources.

Both sides also agreed on the need for a formal framework to guide cooperation, with discussions pointing toward a Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement is expected to streamline coordination, define roles, and support implementation of joint programmes between the Ministry and Somo Africa.

A review of existing government-run centres also featured in the talks, with concern raised over their limited capacity to fully support community needs. Strengthening these centres is expected to improve service delivery and expand the reach of development and conservation programmes in rural areas.

Officials present included Vicky Betty, Director of Programme, Projects and Strategic Initiatives, Chrispine Omondi, and Boniface Magara from the Ministry side. Somo Africa was represented by Ali Bakari, Frankline Gitau, and Chief Executive Officer Catherine Masolia.

Somo Africa, which operates as a non-profit business accelerator across low-income communities in East Africa, outlined its model of linking grassroots enterprises with sustainable development pathways. Its focus areas include climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy adoption, and inclusive financial systems aimed at strengthening community resilience.

The wider conversation reflects government efforts to merge environmental protection with economic empowerment, particularly in regions where livelihoods depend heavily on forests, farming, and natural resources. Authorities say this direction is key to balancing development needs with climate resilience.

Further technical consultations are expected before the partnership is formally sealed through the planned agreement, which will define how the joint initiatives are rolled out and monitored over time.