Environment Ministry invites public submissions on draft Charcoal Regulations 2025
The regulations aim to promote a sustainable charcoal value chain while reducing deforestation and environmental degradation
The regulations aim to promote a sustainable charcoal value chain while reducing deforestation and environmental degradation
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change met Somo Africa to discuss a partnership linked to creating 100,000 green jobs, including school environmental education, solar-powered agro-processing and improved farmer credit.
Kibiwott’s appointment is expected to further energise ongoing national efforts as Kenya seeks to meet its reforestation targets and strengthen environmental sustainability initiatives across the country.
The Ministry of Environment has announced plans to tighten control over charcoal production by requiring all producers to obtain licenses before engaging in the trade.