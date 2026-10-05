News
State launches 17.24 million-tree campaign ahead of Mazingira Day
Friday will be observed as Mazingira Cleanup Day across all 47 counties.
Friday will be observed as Mazingira Cleanup Day across all 47 counties.
Kibiwott’s appointment is expected to further energise ongoing national efforts as Kenya seeks to meet its reforestation targets and strengthen environmental sustainability initiatives across the country.
Environment CS Deborah Mlongo Barasa has launched a nationwide coffee and avocado seedling drive in Trans Nzoia, targeting over one million seedlings by July to boost farmer incomes and support Kenya’s 15-billion-tree plan.
Speaking on Tuesday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura addressed growing public concerns and misinformation surrounding the project.