Environment Ministry invites public submissions on draft Charcoal Regulations 2025

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry has invited public submissions on a Regulatory Impact Statement for the proposed Forest Conservation and Management (Charcoal) Regulations, 2025.

The regulations aim to promote a sustainable charcoal value chain while reducing deforestation and environmental degradation. Stakeholders and members of the public have until June 16, 2026, to submit written memoranda.

The notice, issued on Tuesday, through the State Department for Forestry, says the assessment was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Statutory Instruments Act and is intended to evaluate the effects of the proposed regulations on stakeholders and the wider public.

“IT IS notified to the general public that the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry pursuant to section 8 (1) of the Statutory Instruments Act, has prepared a regulatory impact statement on the impacts and likely impacts of the proposed Forest Conservation and Management (Charcoal) Regulations, 2025 on stakeholders, members of the public and other persons likely to be affected by the proposed Regulations.”

According to the ministry, the proposed regulations have been developed under provisions of the Forest Conservation and Management Act and are aimed at strengthening sustainability within the charcoal sector.

“The proposed Regulations have been developed pursuant to section 71(2) (r) of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, Cap. 385.”

The Ministry noted that the regulations are intended to address environmental concerns associated with charcoal production while supporting economic activities that depend on the sector.

Environment officials are now seeking public participation before the regulations proceed further through the legislative process.

The notice advises all individuals, organisations, and groups likely to be affected by the proposed rules to review the Regulatory Impact Statement and submit their comments within the stipulated period.

“Any person likely to be affected by the proposed regulations is advised to take note of Gazette Notice No. 7421, CXXVIII-No. 89 of May 22, 2026 and submit written memoranda on the prepared regulatory impact statement by June 16, 2026.”

The State Department for Forestry outlined that submissions can be delivered physically to the Office of the Principal Secretary during official working hours or sent electronically through the designated email addresses.

“The written memorandum should be delivered on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to the Office of the Principal Secretary, State Department for Forestry, NHIF Building, Ragati Road, P.O. Box 30126-00100, Nairobi.”

“The soft copies of the written memoranda can also be submitted to: [email protected] with a copy to: [email protected].”

To facilitate public participation, the Ministry has made both the draft regulations and the accompanying Regulatory Impact Statement available online at no cost.

The consultation process forms part of the government's efforts to ensure stakeholder engagement in environmental policymaking while balancing conservation goals with economic interests linked to Kenya's charcoal value chain.

The Ministry says feedback received during the consultation period will inform the finalisation of the proposed regulations before implementation.