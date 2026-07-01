Senators challenge NTSA over implementation of new transport regulations
Lawmakers now say the authority acted prematurely by proceeding with implementation before Parliament had made a final determination on the regulations.
Lawmakers now say the authority acted prematurely by proceeding with implementation before Parliament had made a final determination on the regulations.
In a public notice, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the Draft Public Health (Prohibition of Shisha Smoking and Waterpipe Tobacco Products) Rules, 2026, together with a Draft Regulatory Impact Statement, are intended to strengthen public health protections by prohibiting “the importation, manufacture, supply, distribution, promotion, sale and use of shisha and other waterpipe tobacco products in Kenya.”
The regulations aim to promote a sustainable charcoal value chain while reducing deforestation and environmental degradation
KRA explained that the draft regulations were developed by the Commissioner General acting on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, following the requirements set out under the Statutory Instruments Act, Cap. 2A.
The National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation recommended the annulment of the Petroleum (Operation of Common Petroleum Facilities) Regulations, 2025, which were designed to introduce an open tender system (OTS) for importing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).