Health and Wellness
Health ministry invites public comments on draft shisha and waterpipe ban rules
In a public notice, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the Draft Public Health (Prohibition of Shisha Smoking and Waterpipe Tobacco Products) Rules, 2026, together with a Draft Regulatory Impact Statement, are intended to strengthen public health protections by prohibiting “the importation, manufacture, supply, distribution, promotion, sale and use of shisha and other waterpipe tobacco products in Kenya.”