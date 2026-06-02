HELB opens 2026/27 loan window, urges students to apply early

Education and Career · Bradley Bosire ·
HELB opens 2026/27 loan window, urges students to apply early
HELB applicants at a service centre.
In Summary

The agency warned that waiting until the end of the application period could slow down verification processes and delay payments, affecting students who depend on timely release of funds to stay in school.

Continuing students in universities and colleges across the country have been urged to move early and secure funding after HELB officially launched applications for the 2026/2027 loan cycle.

The application period, which began on June 1, 2026, is focused on learners already in school who rely on government support, with the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) stressing that early submissions will help avoid delays in disbursement.

HELB, through a notice shared on X on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, confirmed that students can apply using USSD code *642#, a system designed to make access easier and reduce application barriers for learners in different parts of the country.

The agency warned that waiting until the end of the application period could slow down verification processes and delay payments, affecting students who depend on timely release of funds to stay in school.

“The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) wishes to inform all continuing students that the 2026/2027 Subsequent Loan Application window is officially open from 1st June 2026. Eligible students are encouraged to submit their applications early to facilitate timely processing and disbursement. Apply easily via USSD *642#,” HELB said in its advisory.

HELB continues to play a central role in supporting access to higher education by providing financial assistance to students in universities, TVET institutions and other accredited learning centres, particularly those from vulnerable households.

The opening of the application cycle comes at a time when the government is increasing investment in education to meet rising demand for higher learning opportunities across the country.

According to the National Treasury, education has been allocated Sh668.3 billion in the national budget, making it the largest funded sector.

Within that allocation, Sh56.7 billion has been set aside for HELB loans, up from Sh41 billion in the previous financial year, reflecting increased pressure for student financing.

The rise in allocation comes as enrolment in tertiary institutions continues to grow, putting more demand on government-backed funding systems.

Officials say the continued strengthening of HELB is meant to ensure that financial constraints do not block qualified students from completing their studies.

Tags

financial constraints HELB loans application barriers

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