Lenana School closed indefinitely after night student unrest

Lenana School in Nairobi has been closed indefinitely after a night of student unrest disrupted Monday evening preps, forcing the Board of Management to send learners home early on Tuesday morning as the institution moves to restore order and review what happened.

In a notice issued by the Principal on Tuesday, the school said the decision was reached after disturbances recorded during evening study sessions, which affected normal learning activities and prompted immediate action by the administration and the Board of Management.

“Following the restlessness and disturbance experienced during preps in the school last night, the Board of Management and the school administration have resolved to temporarily release all students to allow for restoration of normalcy and a comprehensive assessment of the situation,” the notice stated.

Parents were instructed to report to the school from 8:00 am and ensure their children are picked up under supervision, with the administration stressing that no student would be allowed to remain within the compound after being collected.

“You are therefore requested to pick your son from the school at 8:00 a.m. today. Kindly ensure that all students leave the school compound accompanied by a parent, guardian, or an authorized representative,” the administration said.

The school further directed that every departure must be properly supervised by a parent, guardian, or authorised representative, citing safety and administrative arrangements during the temporary closure period.

According to the administration, the shutdown is temporary and meant to give room for restoration of normal learning conditions as well as a full review of the circumstances that led to the unrest.

The Board of Management said the move was necessary to stabilise the school environment before any decision on reopening is made.

“Further communication regarding the reporting date and subsequent arrangements will be provided in due course,” the notice added, leaving the reopening date uncertain.

School authorities did not give a specific timeline for reopening, noting that updates will be shared only after a complete assessment of the situation and once normal operations are restored.

By Tuesday morning, parents were expected to stream into the institution from 8:00 am to collect their sons following the overnight disruption reported during Monday night preps.

The administration also expressed regret over the disruption caused by the sudden closure, thanking parents for their patience and cooperation during the interruption of learning.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and continued support during this period,” the notice stated.

The Board of Management and school leadership are expected to meet to examine the events that led to the unrest and decide on corrective steps before students are allowed back.

The incident adds to ongoing concerns over discipline and unrest in some schools, where institutions have in recent times resorted to temporary closures to manage safety and restore order.

For now, learners remain at home as parents wait for further communication on when normal learning will resume.