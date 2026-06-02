Court orders State to reveal details on proposed Ebola quarantine facility

Corridors of Justice · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Court orders State to reveal details on proposed Ebola quarantine facility
Gavel. PHOTO/iStock
In Summary

In the same proceedings, the court also allowed a separate petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to be merged with an earlier case brought by Katiba Institute. dings.

A court has ordered the Attorney General and the Ministry of Health to submit detailed information within seven days on a contested health project at the centre of a constitutional challenge raising issues of public health, sovereignty, and legality.

Justice Patricia Mande gave the directions on Tuesday while handling a petition filed by Katiba Institute, which is questioning the nature and implementation of the proposed facility. The judge directed the two respondents to provide a full report on the current status of the project, as well as the arrangements surrounding it.

The court further required that the report be filed within seven days, setting out clear details that will help the court assess the issues raised in the petition.

After the report is submitted, the petitioners will be given time to go through it and file their response before the case is mentioned again for compliance.

The matter will return to court after the filing and exchange of the required responses, where further directions on compliance are expected.

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Laikipia County Katiba Institute Justice Patricia Mande

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