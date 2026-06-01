Governor Guyo details wide development push in Isiolo during Madaraka celebrations

Isiolo Governor Abdi Hassan Guyo has unveiled a broad development agenda covering education, health, and water projects as the county marked the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Cherab Sub-County, where he said his administration is focused on expanding services and ensuring balanced growth across all areas.

Speaking during the celebrations on Monday, the governor said ongoing programmes in vocational training, health facilities, and water access are aimed at improving living standards and widening opportunities for residents, while urging unity in development efforts across the county.

He reflected on the meaning of the day, saying it should serve as a reminder of responsibility in leadership and nation building. He stated, “Our forefathers made a courageous choice 63 years ago when they stood on the edge of history and claimed our right to determine our own destiny. Madaraka Day should not merely be a date on the calendar; rather, it should serve as a constant reminder that the freedom we enjoy today was fought for, won, and entrusted to us as a sacred responsibility.”

The governor emphasized that development must touch every household, noting that access to essential services defines the true meaning of freedom. He said, “freedom is meaningless if a student lacks the tools to succeed, if a mother cannot access safe maternity care, or if a community remains without clean and safe water.”

A major focus of his address was education and vocational training, where he reported steady progress in expanding access and improving learning facilities across the county.

GuyoHe also pointed to partnerships that have led to upgrades at Uhuru Vocational Training Centre, including new workshops and broader course offerings.

Isiolo County officials matching during during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations in Cherab Sub-County on June 1, 2026. PHOTO/ICG Isiolo County officials matching during during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations in Cherab Sub-County on June 1, 2026. PHOTO/ICG

The governor further announced plans to fully operationalize Kinna Vocational Training Centre and said the county has introduced measures to make technical education more affordable and accessible.

“To ensure that no learner is left behind due to financial challenges, we have introduced a Sh15,000 capitation per student, making vocational training free,” Guyo highlighted.

In the early childhood and basic education sector, he said the county has expanded infrastructure, recruited teachers, and strengthened digital learning programmes. He added, “We have constructed 10 classrooms, including the flagship Malkagala ECDE Centre,” while noting that feeding programmes continue to support learners across the county.

On health, the county boss outlined investments aimed at improving service delivery, including the purchase of modern medical equipment such as renal machines and a CT scan, as well as the establishment of specialized units in county hospitals.

He also said the county has recruited health workers across different cadres to improve service delivery in facilities across Isiolo. In Cherab Sub-County, he noted deployment of nursing staff to strengthen local services, stating, “8 of the newly recruited nursing officers have been deployed to Cherab Sub-County.”

Maternal health also featured in his address, with the governor highlighting the construction of new maternity facilities aimed at improving safety for expectant mothers. He said, “This vital facility ensures that expectant mothers no longer endure the risks of roadside deliveries or long and dangerous journeys in search of medical care,”

Water access was also highlighted as a key priority, with the governor reporting that the county has drilled and completed 77 boreholes over the past four years through direct funding and partnerships.

He added that several water projects are ongoing across wards, including pipeline extensions, installation of water kiosks, and solar-powered systems. In Cherab Ward, he said boreholes in Malkagala, Dololo Dakiye, Alzakat, and Alango are already in use, supported by a 15,000 cubic metre water pan serving residents.

The governor also addressed land matters, welcoming a court ruling that affirmed the county’s territorial boundaries. He described the ruling as “is a victory for justice, identity, and the rights of our people.”

He closed his address by calling for unity and continued focus on development across the county. He said, “Let us move forward with unwavering unity, steadfast determination, and a shared vision of building a prosperous, inclusive, and progressive county for generations to come.”