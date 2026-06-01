North-Eastern
Governor Guyo details wide development push in Isiolo during Madaraka celebrations
He highlighted developments at Merti Vocational Training Centre, noting increased student enrollment alongside improved staffing and infrastructure.
He highlighted developments at Merti Vocational Training Centre, noting increased student enrollment alongside improved staffing and infrastructure.
The Red Cross Society has raised concerns about whether communities are able to take care of water assets once they are installed. Idris said while organizations train communities, several factors still lead to breakdowns, including overuse during droughts.