Light aircraft crash-lands at Maasai Mara airstrip, causes emergency response

Top Stories · David Abonyo ·
Light aircraft crash-lands at Maasai Mara airstrip, causes emergency response
A picture showing a plane crash at Maasai Mara Air Strip on June 1,2026. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Footage seen by Radio Generation shows the small white aircraft, believed to be a Cessna 208 Caravan, resting awkwardly on its nose with its tail pointing upwards after the incident.

A light aircraft went down and ended up nose-first on the ground at the Maasai Mara airstrip on Monday, June 1, causing panic and prompting a rapid response from people and authorities at the busy facility.

Footage seen by Radio Generation shows the small white aircraft, believed to be a Cessna 208 Caravan, tilted in an unusual position with its nose buried on the ground and its tail raised in the air after the incident. The scene quickly drew attention from those nearby as the situation unfolded.

Several individuals, including some in uniform, are seen running towards the aircraft immediately after it came down, suggesting an urgent response to the incident. The video also shows another small white plane with the registration number 5Y-CMS parked close by at the time of the crash, indicating normal airstrip activity just before the incident disrupted operations.

Movement across the airstrip increased rapidly, with several vehicles seen driving across the area as people rushed toward the crash site. The activity captured in the footage reflects the tension and confusion that followed the unexpected landing.

The incident was confirmed by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Communications Officer Duncan Wanyama, who said a plane crash had been reported within the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

“Indeed, there was a plane crash incident reported at the game reserve. That is all we can gather at the moment,” Wanyama said.

At the time of reporting, the cause of the crash had not been established. Authorities had also not confirmed whether there were any injuries or fatalities following the incident.

More to follow...

Tags

Maasai Mara KWS aircraft crash emergency response aviation safety airstrip Game Reserve

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