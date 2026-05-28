Ruto leads nation in mourning after tragic Utumishi Girls Academy fire

President William Ruto has led the country in mourning following the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, where several students are feared dead after a dormitory caught fire early Thursday morning.

As rescue and recovery efforts continued at the school, leaders from across the political divide joined families, students, teachers, and residents in expressing grief and solidarity, while calling for prayers, support for survivors, and swift investigations into the cause of the blaze.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families who have lost their beloved daughters in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil,” the President said in a message shared on social media on Thursday.

“No words can truly ease the pain of losing young lives filled with promise, hope, and dreams for the future. As a nation, we mourn with the parents, guardians, teachers, and fellow students who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. Our immediate attention is focused on the rescue of those affected, the treatment of the injured, and support for their families, while investigations continue into the cause of the fire. May God grant comfort and strength to the grieving families during this painful time. Poleni sana,” the President added.

The fire broke out in one of the dormitories, triggering a major emergency response involving police officers, firefighters, Kenya Red Cross teams, and medical personnel. Authorities were still carrying out a headcount and investigating the source of the fire by Thursday afternoon.

Former Deputy President and DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua also mourned the victims and called for urgent investigations into the incident, saying those found responsible should face the full force of the law.

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama urged Kenyans to stand together in prayer and support for the affected families as investigations continue.

Media personality Willis Raburu expressed heartbreak over the deaths of the students and called for stronger safety measures in boarding schools to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo described the incident as devastating, saying the loss of students in a learning institution was a national tragedy that should push the country to reflect on school safety systems.

FKF President Hussein Mohamed said the country must stand together with grieving families, adding that the tragedy had touched the hearts of all Kenyans.

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja also expressed sorrow and extended condolences to the affected families, while calling for accountability and improved safety standards in schools.

Dagoretti North MP John Kaguchia said student safety must remain a national priority and urged schools to strengthen emergency preparedness measures.

Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families, saying government agencies would work together to support investigations and assist victims.

Former Senator Millicent Omanga described the tragedy as heartbreaking and called on Kenyans to support rescue teams and pray for the affected families.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also mourned the students, saying the incident was a painful reminder of the need for stronger infrastructure and emergency response systems in schools.

Early reports indicated that at least ten students were feared dead, although authorities had not confirmed the final number as rescue and recovery operations continued.

Psychosocial support teams were deployed to help traumatised students, teachers, and parents as families gathered at the school seeking information about their loved ones.

The government has pledged thorough investigations into the cause of the fire as the country continues to mourn one of the latest school tragedies to hit the education sector.