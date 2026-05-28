Amnesty Kenya appoints George Morara as new Executive Director

Amnesty International Kenya has appointed George Morara as its new Executive Director, marking a leadership transition at the human rights organisation as it seeks to strengthen its work on accountability, civic freedoms, and human rights protection in Kenya and across the East African region.

Morara will officially assume office on June 2, 2026, following what the organisation described as an open and competitive recruitment process that began in February.

In a statement, Amnesty International Kenya said Morara brings nearly three decades of experience in governance, public accountability, and human rights advocacy drawn from both public service and civil society leadership.

He previously served as Vice-Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and has held several other leadership positions linked to governance and civic engagement.

According to the organisation, his career reflects a long-standing commitment to constitutionalism, transparency, and public participation.

The appointment comes as Amnesty International Kenya also announced the exit of outgoing Executive Director Irüngü Houghton, who has led the organisation for the last eight years.

The organisation credited Houghton with overseeing a major institutional transition that saw the Kenya office move from being a branch of Amnesty International’s International Secretariat into a membership-led national entity governed by a Kenyan board.

During his tenure, Amnesty International Kenya expanded its campaigns on police accountability, protection of civic space, and socio-economic rights while maintaining engagement with government agencies, diplomats, and civil society groups.

In the statement signed by Board Chair Dr. Stellah Wairimu Bosire, the organisation expressed confidence that Morara would steer the organisation through its next phase at a time when human rights concerns continue to evolve in Kenya and the wider region.

Amnesty International Kenya also reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside communities, partners, and stakeholders in promoting accountability, defending freedoms, and advancing human dignity.