Property of unknown value destroyed as dawn fire hits Hill School in Eldoret
In a statement on Tuesday ,the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the fire has since been contained and no injuries were reported.
In a statement on Tuesday ,the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the fire has since been contained and no injuries were reported.
Parents are also seeking the installation of fire alarms, fire extinguishers and emergency exits in all dormitories and classrooms, alongside routine fire drills in line with the Ministry of Education’s Safety Standards Manual.
In a letter addressed to the school administration and the Nakuru County education office on Saturday, the parents called for the reopening process to be suspended until consultations involving all stakeholders, including officials from the Ministry of Education, are held.
President William Ruto and other leaders mourn after a fire broke out in a dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil. Police, firefighters and Kenya Red Cross teams continue rescue as authorities investigate the cause.
Students were in evening prep when flames destroyed beds, mattresses, and personal belongings. All students have been accounted for, with minor injuries treated at Ngao Sub-County Hospital.