Faduma Mohamed becomes Ealing’s first British Somali woman mayor in hijab

Councillor Faduma Mohamed has been inaugurated as the new Mayor of Ealing, making history as the borough’s first British Somali woman wearing a hijab to hold the ceremonial civic role, as she pledged to champion unity, inclusion, and stronger community ties across one of London’s most diverse areas.

Mohamed officially took office during Ealing Council’s annual meeting held on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, succeeding outgoing mayor Anthony Kelly after serving for a year as Deputy Mayor.

The Labour councillor, who represents Southall West ward, has served on Ealing Council since her election in 2022.

Her appointment marks a major milestone for representation in local leadership in the United Kingdom, particularly for Somali and Muslim women in public service.

In her remarks after the inauguration, Mohamed said becoming mayor was both an honour and a responsibility, noting that the position carried expectations beyond ceremonial duties.

“I want to make everyone proud and be an example to many communities, especially girls and women who look like me. Representation matters.” She noted.

Mohamed said her mayoral term would focus on bringing residents together and strengthening relationships across Ealing’s seven towns, which are home to people from different ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds.

She stressed the importance of inclusion and meaningful engagement with residents from all walks of life.

“Whether I am attending an event at a church, visiting a temple or mosque, or meeting someone experiencing homelessness, every interaction matters.” She stated.

Her message comes as local authorities across London continue to place attention on social cohesion and inclusion in highly diverse communities.

Ealing is widely known as one of the capital’s most multicultural boroughs, with residents from different faiths and nationalities living and working together.

Mohamed’s personal story has also shaped her public image and leadership journey.

Born in Somalia, she moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 11 after fleeing conflict in her home country. She later settled in Southall, where she began adapting to a new life despite arriving without English language skills.

She has previously spoken about the difficulties of adjusting to a different country and education system, while crediting teachers at Dormers Wells High School for supporting her during her early years in Britain.

Mohamed particularly recalled how one English teacher sacrificed lunch breaks to help her improve her language skills, support she says played an important role in her development.

During her term as mayor, she will be supported by her father, Ahmed Mohamed, who is expected to take part in civic and ceremonial engagements throughout the year.

As part of her mayoral agenda, Mohamed has selected two local charities to support during her time in office: Hope for Southall Street Homeless and Stepping Stones Together UK.

Hope for Southall Street Homeless provides outreach programmes, emergency support, and day centre services for homeless people in the Southall area, while Stepping Stones Together UK offers wellbeing support, advice, and community services to families and residents facing social and economic challenges.

The charities reflect Mohamed’s focus on supporting vulnerable residents and promoting community care and inclusion.

The new Deputy Mayor of Ealing is Labour councillor Ghulam Murtaza, who represents Norwood Green ward and will assist with civic duties during the mayoral year.

Ealing Council Leader Peter Mason praised Mohamed following her inauguration, describing her as a dedicated and hardworking councillor who had already shown commitment to serving residents during her time as Deputy Mayor.

He said he was confident she would represent both Southall and the wider borough effectively throughout her tenure.

Mohamed’s inauguration is expected to further highlight the growing diversity within political leadership across Britain, especially among women and minority communities.