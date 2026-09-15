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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

labour

Aviation workers' strike enters 2nd day as flights face delays nationwide
News

Aviation workers' strike enters 2nd day as flights face delays nationwide

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) resumed industrial action on Sunday, August 30, after suspending an earlier strike following a government-brokered agreement in July. The union says the agreement required aviation employers to engage directly with workers and resolve outstanding grievances, but negotiations failed to produce a settlement

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Ruto directs security firms to pay legal minimum wage, remit NSSF
News

Ruto directs security firms to pay legal minimum wage, remit NSSF

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday during a meeting with private security stakeholders, the President said the government had received reports that some companies had ignored the 15 per cent minimum wage increase announced on Labour Day, while others continued paying guards as little as Sh4,000 to Sh7,000 a month.

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