Senate defers Russia recruitment probe as key CSs skip hearing
Mudavadi and Mutua told the Senate they were attending a Cabinet meeting in Kisumu, while the Attorney-General’s office said the AG was out of town.
Mudavadi and Mutua told the Senate they were attending a Cabinet meeting in Kisumu, while the Attorney-General’s office said the AG was out of town.
During his tenure at the branch level, Mboya played a role in expanding the union’s membership, organisational structures and influence, according to the statement.
Speaking on NTV on Wednesday, Panyako said the CBA was ready for implementation in 18 counties before the CoG moved to stop the process, arguing that the dispute has persisted because of personal interests and poor prioritisation of the health sector.
The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) resumed industrial action on Sunday, August 30, after suspending an earlier strike following a government-brokered agreement in July. The union says the agreement required aviation employers to engage directly with workers and resolve outstanding grievances, but negotiations failed to produce a settlement
Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday during a meeting with private security stakeholders, the President said the government had received reports that some companies had ignored the 15 per cent minimum wage increase announced on Labour Day, while others continued paying guards as little as Sh4,000 to Sh7,000 a month.
Mohamed officially took office during Ealing Council’s annual meeting held on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, succeeding outgoing mayor Anthony Kelly after serving for a year as Deputy Mayor.
Addressing Kenyans in the diaspora in Doha, Qatar, during the United Nations Social Development Summit, Ruto said the government is streamlining labour deployment to ensure dignity and fairness for all workers.
KNBS data shows women spend five times more than men on unpaid care work. This limits their time for income-generating activities, yet such work is not even recognised as formal employment
The findings, published one day ahead of the World Day Against Child Labour, show a drop of more than 20 million children since 2020.