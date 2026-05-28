Utumishi Girls fire: Government urges calm, warns against sharing disturbing images

The government has called on Kenyans to remain calm and exercise restraint in sharing information online following a tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, that has left 16 students dead and several others injured, as emergency teams continue with rescue and recovery operations at the school.

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura said the country had received the news with deep shock and profound sadness, noting that the incident has caused pain across the nation as families, learners and education stakeholders grapple with the loss and uncertainty.

In his statement, he extended condolences on behalf of the government to families affected by the tragedy, as well as teachers, parents, guardians and students, describing the incident as devastating.

“The government has received with deep shock and profound sadness reports of a tragic fire incident at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru county, in which several students are feared to have lost their lives while others sustained injuries,” he said.

He further explained that emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene to help contain the situation and support ongoing rescue efforts. The teams include officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces, county disaster units, medical personnel and fire response units working together on the ground.

Mwaura confirmed that students who were injured had already been taken to nearby health facilities for treatment, while efforts were still underway to establish the whereabouts and safety of all learners affected by the incident.

He added that officials from relevant ministries and agencies were already at the scene coordinating operations, assisting families and supporting emergency response efforts as investigations continue.

The government also assured the public that all necessary resources had been mobilised to manage the situation and determine what caused the fire.

At the same time, Mwaura issued a strong appeal to the public on how information is shared during such a sensitive moment.

“The government urges members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information or disturbing images on social media, as this could cause further trauma to the affected families while authorities continue with rescue operations and investigations into the cause of the fire,” he said.

He added that the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, alongside other agencies, had launched a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire and guide appropriate action once findings are complete.

The government reaffirmed its support for families affected by the tragedy and said further updates would be shared through official channels as verified information becomes available.

President William Ruto also joined the nation in mourning the students who lost their lives, describing the incident as a painful national tragedy that has left the country in grief.

The President said the government’s immediate focus remains on rescue efforts, treatment of the injured and support for families affected by the fire.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families who have lost their beloved daughters in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil,” Ruto said.

“No words can truly ease the pain of losing young lives filled with promise, hope, and dreams for the future.”

He added that the nation stands united with families, teachers and students during this difficult moment.

“Our immediate attention is focused on the rescue of those affected, the treatment of the injured, and support for their families, while investigations continue into the cause of the fire. As a nation, we mourn with the parents, guardians, teachers, and fellow students who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” he said.

The President also offered prayers for those affected, saying strength and comfort were needed as families come to terms with the loss.

“May God grant comfort and strength to the grieving families during this painful time. Poleni sana,” the President added.