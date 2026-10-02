Government approves Sh6.4bn NYS expansion as recruitment targets 100,000
The Public CS said the upgraded facilities would be able to accommodate and train about 50,000 NYS members at a time.
The Public CS said the upgraded facilities would be able to accommodate and train about 50,000 NYS members at a time.
The crash occurred at about 11pm on September 13, 2026, in the Kamugunda area, according to Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winston Mwakio.
At the entrance, female police officers conducted detailed searches on students and inspected luggage before allowing them into the compound. The checks were introduced to ensure restricted items did not find their way back into the school.
Parents are also seeking the installation of fire alarms, fire extinguishers and emergency exits in all dormitories and classrooms, alongside routine fire drills in line with the Ministry of Education’s Safety Standards Manual.
The Meline Waithera Dormitory is one of the residential blocks at Utumishi Girls Academy, named in honour of Meline Waithera Njoroge, the daughter of former Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua, one of the school’s founders
The organisation says 187 people have been treated for fire-related injuries this year. Out of these, 132 are linked to the Utumishi Girls Academy fire, which claimed 16 students and left others injured.
Utumishi Girls Academy founder Edward Mbugua said the deadly dormitory fire that killed 16 students should prompt Kenya to re-examine boarding school planning, infrastructure and overcrowding, including whether learners should travel long distances for education.
The 15 coffins were arranged in a solemn row at the centre of the venue, creating a painful reminder of the fire that struck the school on May 28, leaving 16 students dead and 79 others injured.
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the State continues to stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and the wider school community during what he described as a deeply painful moment for the nation.
Amollo said lawmakers should not distance themselves from the challenges facing schools, insisting that every institution has a role to play in addressing the crisis.
The Ministry of Education has ordered nationwide inspections of all boarding schools after the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire in Gilgil killed 16 students and injured dozens. Inspections begin June 2 and run for 10 days.
According to investigators, further review of the footage at the Forensic Imaging and Acoustic Laboratory at the National Police Service Forensics Laboratory, in collaboration with teachers, confirmed that seven students were involved in the arson incident before fleeing the scene.
She described how the situation turned even more dangerous as students faced limited escape options, leading to desperate jumps from upper floors in an effort to survive.
Investigators also provided details on the extent of destruction within the building, stating that “the first floor sustained extensive fire damage, while the ground floor remained largely intact. The affected upper floor consists of twelve cubicles accommodating a total of 135 double-decker beds
Speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi on Thursday, DCP Secretary General John Methu criticised government response mechanisms, arguing that repeated school disasters reflect systemic failure in emergency preparedness and oversight.
President William Ruto and other leaders mourn after a fire broke out in a dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil. Police, firefighters and Kenya Red Cross teams continue rescue as authorities investigate the cause.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the full scale of casualties or the cause of the fire, with investigations still ongoing. The incident has renewed concern over safety standards in boarding schools across the country, which have previously experienced similar deadly fires.
Police reported that the crash occurred at about 4 a.m. when the saloon car collided with an oncoming truck. Preliminary investigations indicate the driver of the car tried to overtake another vehicle, leading to the fatal impact.
The crash occurred along the busy Nakuru–Nairobi highway when a fourteen-seater matatu carrying family members collided head-on with a truck.
Nicholas Cheruiyot Koskei was found guilty of the premeditated murder of Rhoda Mumbi Mutua, whom he strangled on the night of July 8 that year.