Ruto: ID reforms did not abolish citizenship verification, only discrimination

North-Eastern · David Abonyo ·
Ruto: ID reforms did not abolish citizenship verification, only discrimination
President William Ruto during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2026 held in Wajir County. PHOTO/PCS
In Summary

Speaking during Madaraka Day celebrations held in Wajir County on June 1,2026, Ruto said the changes are intended to end what he described as “long-standing discrimination” against communities in northern and border counties, while maintaining the integrity of the national registration system.

President William Ruto has clarified that the ongoing reforms on the issuance of national identity cards are not aimed at removing citizenship verification, insisting that only genuine Kenyan citizens will continue receiving the documents under the new system.

Speaking during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Wajir County on June 1, 2026, the Head of State said the changes are designed to correct what he described as long-standing discrimination against communities in northern and border regions, while still safeguarding the country’s registration and security systems.

The celebrations, held at Wajir Stadium under the theme of national reflection and development, also became a platform for the President to defend the reforms amid public debate over their impact on citizenship vetting.

“This region was left behind through neglect, marginalization, discrimination, and policy failures,” he said, adding that past development policies had entrenched inequality. “We are dismantling that legacy of exclusion, one road, one health facility, one school, one project, and one opportunity at a time.”

He stressed that the government’s approach is not weakening security controls but ensuring fairness in access to national documents and services.

“We did not abolish verification of citizenship, we abolished discrimination. We abolished the targeting of entire communities simply because of their ethnicity or place of birth,” he said.

At the same time, he cautioned against misinterpretation of the reforms, making it clear that national identity cards will only be issued to qualified citizens.

“A strong nation does not choose between security and justice; a strong nation protects both,” he added.

The President further highlighted long-standing grievances in northern Kenya, pointing to decades of exclusion from key public services such as roads, education, healthcare, and civil documentation. He referenced earlier policy frameworks that he said contributed to uneven development across regions.

In a notable moment during the address, he issued an apology on behalf of the state for historical marginalisation, saying: “I want to apologise on behalf of the nation of Kenya.”

Residents of Wajir County turned out in large numbers for the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations at Wajir Stadium on June 1, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

He also cited recent administrative measures aimed at easing access to identification documents, including a presidential directive issued in February 2025 in Wajir, which sought to simplify the issuance of IDs and birth certificates in underserved areas.

The President noted progress in sectors such as education, healthcare, and youth empowerment, describing them as part of the broader “bottom-up economic transformation agenda.”

“Our commitment is this: no child will be denied the opportunity to learn because of geography or historical neglect,” he said.

He added that inclusion must go beyond policy statements and be reflected in real opportunities, especially in education pathways, digital skills development, and access to jobs for young people across the region.

The government maintains that the reforms are meant to strike a balance between inclusion and national security, following years of complaints that communities in northern Kenya have faced tougher vetting processes compared to other parts of the country.

Tags

Ruto Wajir County Madaraka Day Discrimination national ID birth certificates Citizenship verification National registration Security checks

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