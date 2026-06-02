Nyahururu Safari train returns to service after 46 years as rail line reopens

A once-silent railway stretch between Gilgil and Nyahururu has come back to life, with Kenya Railways restarting passenger and freight operations after more than four decades, restoring a historic transport link across Nairobi and the central Rift Valley.

The revival of the Nyahururu Safari Train was announced on Monday, with the corporation saying the service now reopens a scenic travel route connecting Nairobi, Gilgil, Ol Kalou and Nyahururu.

"After 46 years, the iconic Thomson’s Falls Rail is back on track, reconnecting Nairobi, Gilgil, Ol Kalou and Nyahururu through the scenic Nyahururu Safari Train," the corporation said.

Kenya Railways said the reinstated journey is meant to offer a refreshed travel experience that combines affordability with scenic tourism value.

"Experience a journey through the heart of Kenya aboard a safe, comfortable and affordable rail service that blends history, adventure, and convenience. Rediscover the charm of rail travel and explore the beauty of the Aberdare region like never before,"

Ticket structure

The railway has introduced two fare categories, First Class and Economy, with prices set according to distance.

A trip from Nairobi to Nyahururu is priced at Sh1,300 in First Class and Sh600 in Economy.

Nairobi to Gilgil passengers will pay Sh960 and Sh450 respectively, while Nairobi to Ol Kalou is set at Sh1,160 and Sh550.

Short routes include Gilgil to Ol Kalou at Sh200 in First Class and Sh100 in Economy, Gilgil to Nyahururu at Sh350 and Sh150, and Ol Kalou to Nyahururu at Sh150 and Sh50.

Weekly timetable

The service will operate Nairobi–Nyahururu runs every Tuesday and Friday.

The train departs Nairobi at 10:00 a.m., reaches Gilgil at 2:00 p.m., departs at 2:15 p.m., arrives in Ol Kalou at 4:15 p.m., leaves at 4:20 p.m., and reaches Nyahururu at 5:50 p.m.

On the return leg, trains leave Nyahururu every Wednesday and Sunday.

Departure is at 10:00 a.m., arriving in Ol Kalou at 11:30 a.m., leaving five minutes later, reaching Gilgil at 1:35 p.m., departing at 1:50 p.m., and arriving in Nairobi at 5:50 p.m.

Kenya Railways has also restarted freight operations on the same corridor, marking the first cargo movement in 46 years.

The initial consignment involved fertilizer distribution to state depots.

"Kenya Railways transported 396 tonnes of Government-subsidized fertilizer from Athi River Railway Station to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots in Ol Kalou and Nyahururu, marking the revival of freight services on the Gilgil-Nyahururu branch line after 46 years,"

The agency said the operation was carried out using 11 Metre Gauge Railway wagons as part of the restoration process.

"The movement, undertaken using 11 Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) wagons, is the first cargo train to operate on the corridor since its closure and underscores the railway’s role in supporting economic growth, regional development, and enhanced connectivity,"

Several firms have already expressed interest in using the revived rail line for transport and logistics.

"The revival of the line has already attracted interest from key players across various sectors. Potential and existing customers include OCP Kenya for fertilizer transportation, Bamburi Cement PLC for cement products, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC) for dairy logistics, and Autoports Freight Terminals Ltd. for freight and logistics services,"

Kenya Railways also pointed to wider use of the corridor for agricultural goods, construction materials and livestock movement.

Passenger services are expected to complement cargo operations, especially for communities along the route.

"Beyond freight transportation, the restored railway line will also support passenger services, providing communities along the corridor with a safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport,"

The corporation added that the revival is expected to transform mobility and regional connectivity.

"The return of rail services is expected to improve mobility, enhance access to markets and social services, promote tourism, and strengthen regional integration."

It further said the reopening is expected to lower transport costs, encourage investment and create jobs along the corridor.

"The resumption of freight and passenger services along the corridor is expected to lower transportation costs, stimulate trade and investment, create employment opportunities, and support sustainable economic growth in the region,"