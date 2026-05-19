IEBC sets May 25–26 for Ol Kalou by-election candidate registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has opened the way for the next stage of the Ol Kalou Constituency parliamentary by-election, setting May 25 and 26, 2026 as the official dates for candidate registration and nomination ahead of the July 16, 2026 vote.

The exercise will be conducted at PCEA Hall in Ol Kalou, according to a notice issued on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The commission has directed all aspiring candidates to present their nomination papers within the two-day period.

The IEBC also reminded those planning to contest that they must comply fully with all constitutional and legal requirements before they are cleared to take part in the race.

“The Commission will be undertaking Registration/ Nomination of Candidates for the position of Member of National Assembly, Ol Kalou Constituency #16th July Election on 25th and 26th May 2026. The Nomination venue is: PCEA Hall, Ol Kalou,” IEBC said.

The announcement comes as preparations for the by-election gain momentum following the death of Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho on Sunday, March 29, 2026. His passing left the seat vacant, triggering political activity across the constituency as parties position themselves for the contest.

Several political parties have already settled on their preferred candidates. The ruling United Democratic Alliance has picked Samuel Muchina Nyagah after he won the party nomination with 3,221 votes, narrowly beating George Wambugu Kanuri, who got 3,077 votes.

After receiving his nomination certificate on May 14, 2026, Muchina said he is focused on development and unity in the constituency, pledging to work closely with residents to address local challenges.

“Tunasimamia progress ya Ol Kalou Constituency na ndiyo sababu tukajitoa ili tuweze kufanya yale ambayo wananchi wa Ol Kalou yatawafaidia. Kwa hivyo sisi tukiwa tumesimama hapa, nikiwa na timu hii ambayo tulikuwa tunashindana nao, we were standing, and we were contesting for progress for the people of Ol Kalou,” Muchina stated.

The Democracy for Citizens Party has also fronted Kamau Ngotho, who emerged as the party’s candidate after garnering 12,957 votes in the internal nominations.

Political interest in the seat has continued to grow, with Nyandarua Senator John Methu expressing confidence that his party will secure victory. He has pledged to rally support for the party’s candidate ahead of the polls.

“I am back at home, and together with Wanjiku Muhia, we will work and make sure that we deliver the Ol Kalou seat.”

The Jubilee Party has also joined the race with Wilson Kigwa as its flag bearer. The party says it has strengthened its grassroots mobilisation in preparation for the contest.

Jubilee’s leadership has expressed confidence in its campaign structure, saying it is ready to engage voters on issues of development, unity, and leadership accountability as the by-election approaches.