DCP alleges Mount Kenya under siege as it opposes planned Ebola facility

The DCP Party has accused President William Ruto's administration of targeting communities in the Mount Kenya region through ethnic profiling and political intimidation, while also strongly opposing plans to establish a U.S.-backed Ebola treatment and quarantine facility in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

Speaking on Tuesday, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, who is also the acting Secretary General of the DCP Party, said Kenya should reject foreign-backed health arrangements that he claimed do not place the country's interests first.

“Are you aware that the US House Foreign Affairs Committee has urged the USA government to take Americans home for treatment and not dump them in foreign countries?, he stressed.

“We join professionals in saying No to this Ebola facility in Nanyuki or elsewhere within the territory of the Republic of Kenya. Kenyans’ interest must come first, Mr President,” Methu added.

His remarks come amid growing debate over plans to establish an Ebola quarantine facility at the Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki.

President William Ruto has defended the project, saying it is part of a broader health partnership between Kenya and the United States aimed at improving the country's preparedness and response to infectious disease outbreaks.

The United States is expected to provide about Sh1.7 billion for the construction of the 50-bed facility intended to host people exposed to Ebola during the ongoing regional outbreak.

The project has, however, faced resistance from some Laikipia residents and activists who have raised safety concerns.

The dispute has since reached the courts, resulting in a temporary suspension of the plans and escalating tensions in the area.

Methu also accused the government of deliberately isolating communities in the Mount Kenya region and warned against what he described as efforts to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines.

“We are greatly alarmed by the targeted ethnic profiling of the people of the Mount Kenya community. This leaves us with no choice but to tell the people that they are under siege from the man they voted for as President,” he stated.

The DCP Party further claimed that the government was promoting what it termed a "41 versus one narrative" aimed at isolating the Kikuyu, Embu, Meru and Tharaka communities.

“From the outset, we want it to be publicly known that any violence, destruction of property, and loss of life in the Mount Kenya region is still sponsored and financed by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kipchumba Mukomen, and the PS for Interior, Raymond Omollo, while the executor is Moses Kuria,” he explained.

The senator also referenced Kenya's post-election violence, warning against a repeat of past events if political tensions continue to rise.

“We remember that over 1,300 Kenyans lost their lives. Hundreds of thousands lost property and homes. Some Kenyans are still in IDP camps 20 years later,” he highlighted.

The 2007/08 post-election violence followed disputed presidential election results announced after the December 2007 General Election. The unrest spread across several parts of the country, including the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Nyanza and sections of the Coast, leading to widespread loss of life and displacement.

More than 1,100 people were killed while over 600,000 others were displaced. Thousands of homes, businesses, schools, churches and public facilities were destroyed, leaving lasting social and economic effects. The crisis was eventually resolved through mediation led by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, resulting in a power-sharing agreement in February 2008.

Methu further accused the government of using force to suppress dissent during the recent Gen Z protests.

“Hundreds of our young people were killed by this regime. We have buried some, and others have never been seen. Others were pushed through courts under terrorism charges,” he expressed.

The senator also cited alleged cases of violence and destruction of property in towns including Kajiado and Narok, claiming that security agencies had failed to take action or arrest those responsible.

He further alleged that some individuals within government were openly working to exclude Mount Kenya communities from national leadership positions.

Concluding his remarks, Methu called on citizens to remain alert and take responsibility for their own safety.

“Do not expect William Ruto to take care of your security when he cannot even secure himself.”