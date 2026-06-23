Corridors of Justice
I'll be the last person to defy a court order, Duale tells court
Duale maintained that decisions surrounding the quarantine facility were made based on professional advice from experts within the health sector.
Duale maintained that decisions surrounding the quarantine facility were made based on professional advice from experts within the health sector.
Senator Methu also accused the government of deliberately isolating communities in the Mount Kenya region and warned against what he described as efforts to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines.