MP Otiende seeks Parliamentary inquiry into unrest

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has called for the establishment of a special parliamentary committee to investigate growing unrest in schools, saying the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy has exposed deep failures by families, institutions and government in protecting children.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Amollo said the country must confront difficult questions about student discipline, school safety and the systems responsible for raising young people, following the tragedy that claimed the lives of students in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

Expressing sympathy to the affected families, the legislator said the loss of lives should prompt national reflection and accountability.

“I condole with the families that have lost the little ones,” he said, adding, “We must accept that we have all failed the children who perished, we failed them through the school, we failed them through the government, we failed them through policies, and even we as parliament, we are part of those who failed them.”

Amollo said lawmakers should not distance themselves from the challenges facing schools, insisting that every institution has a role to play in addressing the crisis.

“We must collectively apologize that we have failed those children,” he said, stressing the need for accountability across institutions.

His remarks come in the wake of the Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy on May 28, 2026, when a dormitory caught fire shortly after midnight, killing at least 16 students and leaving about 79 others injured. Many of the victims were reportedly trapped on an upper floor and were unable to escape because of restricted exits.

Investigations into the incident have led to the arrest of several students suspected of involvement in the fire, with police reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements as part of the probe.

The tragedy has also triggered renewed scrutiny of safety standards in boarding schools, with the Ministry of Education and security agencies reviewing fire preparedness measures, dormitory security and student discipline systems.

President William Ruto and other government leaders have conveyed their condolences to affected families and pledged support while calling for thorough investigations into the cause of the blaze.

Amollo warned that incidents of unrest in schools are becoming increasingly common and require urgent attention.

“The idea of banning schools and school address is a trend that must be examined as we examine ourselves,” he noted, calling for reflection on national values and the systems shaping young people.

The MP also expressed concern over what he described as the erosion of traditional community structures that once played a role in raising children.

“Many of us, when we were growing up, raising a child was a collective responsibility. Now it has been left to the parent and the teacher,” he stated.

According to him, teachers today face growing limitations in enforcing discipline, while some parents become less involved once children are admitted to school.

He further pointed to the influence of digital platforms on young people, warning that online exposure could be contributing to some of the behaviours being witnessed in schools.

“The child is left to the internet,” he said.

Amollo also linked school unrest to infrastructure challenges, particularly congestion in learning institutions.

Referring to the scene of the tragedy, he said, “You see that the dormitory was highly congested. There were beds in the corridors, there were beds next to the door.”

He argued that the expansion of education without matching investment in facilities has placed pressure on schools and created conditions that require urgent attention.

The legislator concluded by urging Parliament to take a leading role in addressing the issue through a dedicated inquiry.

“I think it is time that, as parliament, we form an ad hoc committee to examine unrest in schools. It is not enough to leave it to the department anymore,” he said, emphasizing the need for a deeper institutional review of education safety and governance.