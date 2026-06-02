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MP Otiende seeks Parliamentary inquiry into unrest
Amollo said lawmakers should not distance themselves from the challenges facing schools, insisting that every institution has a role to play in addressing the crisis.
Amollo said lawmakers should not distance themselves from the challenges facing schools, insisting that every institution has a role to play in addressing the crisis.
Otiende accuses Gachagua of fueling divisive politics and insists that the former DP failed to learn from his 2024 Senate impeachment.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that while Parliament can continue debating the Bill and even send it to the Senate, it cannot proceed to submit it to the President.
ccording to Katiba Institute, the proposed amendments would introduce a parallel structure for service delivery.