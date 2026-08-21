Kenya steps up bid to host AFCON 2027 opening and closing ceremonies
The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 17, 2027, with the three East African countries sharing hosting duties under the Pamoja AFCON arrangement.
The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 17, 2027, with the three East African countries sharing hosting duties under the Pamoja AFCON arrangement.
Members directed the Kenya Water Institute (Kewi) to provide the consultancy contract, a detailed breakdown of the work expected at every campus and an explanation of how the Sh800 million consultancy fee was calculated.
According to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, KLB's financial records show trade and other receivables amounting to Sh1.05 billion. Of this amount, Sh251.5 million has remained unpaid for more than 90 days, raising concerns over whether the debts can be recovered.
Lawmakers now say the authority acted prematurely by proceeding with implementation before Parliament had made a final determination on the regulations.
Data from the Child Protection Information Management System shows that between January 2025 and March 2026, a total of 10,581 child protection cases linked to missing and vulnerable children were recorded. The figures include 6,820 cases of child abandonment, 1,952 abductions, 173 incidents of child trafficking and 1,636 cases classified as missing children.
Ahead of the reading of the 2026/27 national budget, Kesses MP Julius Rutto told Radio Generation that Kenya’s import reliance and rising debt threaten stability. He urged stronger agriculture, local industry and job creation.
The decision effectively brings closure to a high-profile political and legal battle surrounding Gachagua’s removal from office and confirms the validity of the impeachment process.
According to the bench, the evidence presented before the court showed that the exercise was conducted in an open, accessible and genuine manner, allowing members of the public to participate.
The Judiciary posted the strongest performance among the institutions surveyed, though it still remained in negative territory with a net trust rating of negative 24 points
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Mbae claimed that key education and inspection authorities should be held accountable, pointing to what he describes as blocked emergency exits, poor institutional supervision, and delayed accountability mechanisms.
Amollo said lawmakers should not distance themselves from the challenges facing schools, insisting that every institution has a role to play in addressing the crisis.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, Mwangi alleged that the proposed facility, reportedly linked to Ebola preparedness efforts involving the United States, was being pushed through without proper public participation, parliamentary approval or adherence to legal processes.
Parliament described the reports as false and misleading, insisting the Bill has no clauses related to land ownership or land rent. It also denied claims that a separate law on freehold land conversion had been passed or signed.
In a statement released on Thursday, the media women’s body said women were increasingly being targeted, abused and killed in homes and communities that should ordinarily guarantee safety and protection.
Article 112 provides that if one House passes an ordinary Bill concerning counties and the second House rejects the Bill, it shall be referred to a mediation committee appointed under Article 113.
In recent years, a growing trend known as “digital resurrection” has emerged, where AI is used to recreate the voices, images, or behaviour of people who have died.
Kenyan MPs, through the Public Investments Committee, have summoned former NCIC commissioners and the ex-CEO to respond to Auditor-General audit queries spanning 2021/22 to 2024/25, including allowance concerns and large travel overspending.
State House Comptroller warned that the current budget would not support key projects, programmes, and operations essential to State House’s mandate.
The Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe warned that the current budget ceiling will not be sufficient to support key initiatives, including the establishment of safe centres for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and harmful cultural practices.
The match, held at the Lugogo Cricket Circuit Grounds, drew a lively crowd of legislators, staff, and supporters eager to witness one of the most intense and entertaining contests on the programme.
Kenya stamped its authority as the region’s athletics powerhouse after its legislators clinched the highest number of gold medals in the sports at the ongoing East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games (EAC-IPG) in Kampala, Uganda.
In a detailed report, the committee called on President William Ruto to issue a clear directive that would separate the responsibilities of the two offices.