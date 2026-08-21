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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Parliament of Kenya

Parliament summons Cheptumo, IG Kanja over rising cases of missing children
News

Parliament summons Cheptumo, IG Kanja over rising cases of missing children

Data from the Child Protection Information Management System shows that between January 2025 and March 2026, a total of 10,581 child protection cases linked to missing and vulnerable children were recorded. The figures include 6,820 cases of child abandonment, 1,952 abductions, 173 incidents of child trafficking and 1,636 cases classified as missing children.

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Kenyan MPs sweep top medals at EAC games
News

Kenyan MPs sweep top medals at EAC games

Kenya stamped its authority as the region’s athletics powerhouse after its legislators clinched the highest number of gold medals in the sports at the ongoing East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games (EAC-IPG) in Kampala, Uganda.

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