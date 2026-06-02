Green Belt Movement opposes reported plan to excise Uhuru, Central Parks for highway expansion

The Green Belt Movement (GBM) has raised alarm over reports that portions of Nairobi’s iconic Uhuru Park and Central Park could be excised to pave the way for the expansion of Uhuru Highway, warning that any such move must comply fully with constitutional, environmental and public participation requirements.

In a statement issued on June 2, the environmental conservation organisation said it had received reports indicating that sections of the two public parks may be earmarked for acquisition to facilitate the road project.

The group further claimed that survey beacons had already been placed within parts of the parks, sparking concerns that preliminary activities linked to the proposed development may already be underway.

“The Green Belt Movement has received alarming reports that portions of Uhuru Park and Central Park may be excised to facilitate the expansion of Uhuru Highway in Nairobi,” the organisation said.

“We have further established that survey beacons have already been placed within sections of these public parks, raising legitimate concerns that preliminary steps towards the project may already be underway.”

The organisation cautioned that the loss of urban green spaces would have far-reaching consequences for biodiversity, climate resilience, public health and citizens’ constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment.

GBM emphasised that both parks are protected public land under the Constitution and are held in trust for present and future generations.

It argued that any proposal to alter their status or reduce their size would require strict adherence to legal procedures, including public participation, approvals from relevant authorities, environmental assessments and gazettement processes.

The movement called on several government agencies, including the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Nairobi City County Government, the National Land Commission (NLC), the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the Ministry of Roads and Transport, and the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, to publicly disclose whether any approvals or consultations relating to the reported project had been initiated.

Specifically, GBM urged KeNHA to clarify whether there are plans to acquire or utilize any portion of Uhuru Park or Central Park, the acreage involved, the legal basis for the proposed acquisition and whether environmental or feasibility studies have been undertaken.

The organisation also called on Nairobi County to reveal whether any public participation exercises have been conducted and whether the County Assembly has considered or approved any proposal affecting the parks.

“The Constitution of Kenya is unequivocal that public participation is not optional,” GBM said. “Decisions affecting public land and public resources must be undertaken transparently, lawfully and with the meaningful involvement of citizens.”

The movement linked the latest concerns to the historic struggle to protect Nairobi’s green spaces, particularly Uhuru Park, which became a symbol of environmental conservation and civic activism under the leadership of the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai.

“Uhuru Park remains a powerful symbol of environmental justice and democratic participation,” the statement said.

“It was preserved through the courage and determination of citizens led by Professor Wangari Maathai, who understood that public green spaces are essential to the well-being of current and future generations.”

GBM further expressed concern over what it described as continued restrictions on public access to Central Park despite court orders directing that the facility be reopened to the public.

The environmental group argued that rather than reducing public green spaces, government agencies should prioritise their protection and expansion, especially as cities around the world increase urban green cover to combat climate change and improve quality of life.

“Kenya cannot afford to lose more public parks,” the organisation stated.

The Green Belt Movement said it would continue monitoring developments surrounding the reported project and vowed to pursue legal, advocacy and civic measures to safeguard the parks if necessary.

It also called on civil society organisations, professional bodies and members of the public to remain vigilant and demand transparency and accountability from public institutions regarding any plans affecting the two parks.