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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Mount Kenya

Former Nyeri Town MP, Member of the Jubilee Party, Ngunjiri Wambugu CBS, on a Radio Generation interview on October 13, 2026
Politics

Ngunjiri: Why UDA is losing ground in Mount Kenya

The Former Nyeri Town MP argues that many voters who backed Ruto in the 2022 General Election now feel short-changed, having expected their electoral support to translate into greater political influence, representation and tangible benefits under his administration.

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Kenya unveils five-year plan to save Mountain Bongo from extinction
News

Kenya unveils five-year plan to save Mountain Bongo from extinction

The plan was launched at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy during a joint event attended by the Kenyan Government, Mountain Bongo conservation partners and the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission (IUCN SSC) Committee, which is holding its meeting in Africa for the first time.

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Tony Gachoka: Sifuna can defeat Ruto in 2027 with Gachagua backing
Politics

Tony Gachoka: Sifuna can defeat Ruto in 2027 with Gachagua backing

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Gachoka argued that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna currently offered the opposition its strongest option, saying his support in Western Kenya could be combined with the Mount Kenya vote under former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to create a formidable electoral coalition.

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Miguna accuses successive governments of marginalising Nyanza and Western Kenya
News

Miguna accuses successive governments of marginalising Nyanza and Western Kenya

Miguna attributed the underdevelopment of Nyanza and Western Kenya to what he described as deliberate policies by successive governments since independence in 1963. He alleged that the regions had been subjected to intentional marginalisation, economic sabotage and discrimination, while resources such as coffee and tea were used to drive development in the Mount Kenya region

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DP Kindiki: Why I fell out with Gachagua
Politics

DP Kindiki: Why I fell out with Gachagua

According to Kindiki, his decision to remain in government was guided by what he described as the need to safeguard development projects and ensure the region continued benefiting from the national administration.

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