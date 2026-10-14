MP Jayne Kihara accuses Ruto of betraying Mount Kenya after 2022 election victory
Jayne Kihara says William Ruto abandoned promises made to Mount Kenya voters and is seeking to divide the region politically ahead of the next election.
Jayne Kihara says William Ruto abandoned promises made to Mount Kenya voters and is seeking to divide the region politically ahead of the next election.
The Former Nyeri Town MP argues that many voters who backed Ruto in the 2022 General Election now feel short-changed, having expected their electoral support to translate into greater political influence, representation and tangible benefits under his administration.
The Deputy Presidentsaid political differences should not be allowed to undermine relationships among communities that have lived and worked together for generations.
The plan was launched at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy during a joint event attended by the Kenyan Government, Mountain Bongo conservation partners and the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission (IUCN SSC) Committee, which is holding its meeting in Africa for the first time.
Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County on Monday, Kindiki said elders were better placed to safeguard the region’s unity because, unlike politicians, they had no electoral interests to protect.
The declaration was signed by representatives of Kiama Kia Ma, the Kikuyu Council of Elders, Njuri Ncheke, Kiama Kia Muembu, Ngome and Nyangi Ndiriri.
The senator said residents were also unhappy with remarks made by Ruto and his allies, which he claimed had created the impression that the community was being treated as an opponent after backing the President in the 2022 election.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Gachoka argued that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna currently offered the opposition its strongest option, saying his support in Western Kenya could be combined with the Mount Kenya vote under former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to create a formidable electoral coalition.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Naituli described the proposed separation of Mount Kenya East and Mount Kenya West as a political project driven by leaders seeking relevance rather than a reflection of the region's social history
The project comprises a 132kV single-circuit transmission line linking Nanyuki and Isiolo, a new 132kV substation in Isiolo and expansion works at the existing Nanyuki Substation.
Miguna attributed the underdevelopment of Nyanza and Western Kenya to what he described as deliberate policies by successive governments since independence in 1963. He alleged that the regions had been subjected to intentional marginalisation, economic sabotage and discrimination, while resources such as coffee and tea were used to drive development in the Mount Kenya region
According to Kindiki, his decision to remain in government was guided by what he described as the need to safeguard development projects and ensure the region continued benefiting from the national administration.
His remarks came amid an escalating political contest between President William Ruto's allies and Gachagua over the region's political direction ahead of the 2027 elections.
Speaking on NTV, Ruku said the region has remained united politically and socially, having supported successive governments since independence, but argued that development gaps between Mt. Kenya East and West need to be addressed.
The DP urged Kiraitu to seek an audience with Uhuru and encourage him to use his influence to ensure the Mount Kenya region remains united despite the growing political competition ahead of the next election.
Omar insisted that elections should not divide the country, urging Kenyans to embrace democratic outcomes and maintain national unity
Senator Methu also accused the government of deliberately isolating communities in the Mount Kenya region and warned against what he described as efforts to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines.
The Green Belt Movement, founded in 1977 by women under the National Women Council, focuses on restoring degraded land, improving livelihoods, and protecting water catchment areas.