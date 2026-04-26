Police call for calm as retaliatory attacks escalate in Tseikuru, Kitui

The National Police Service has appealed for peace and the cessation of retaliatory attacks in Tseikuru in the wake of a number of incidents of violent conflict between communities in the region that have led to the death of several individuals.

Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja sent additional officers and a security team to the area while investigations were being carried out.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the service said it is “deeply perturbed by deaths reported at Tseikuru Sub-county” and warned that the pattern of violence points to escalating retaliatory attacks between members of the Kamba and Somali communities.

The statement detailed a chronology beginning with the killing of a 44-year-old Kamba herdsman near Mwingi Game Reserve on March 29, 2026, followed by a suspected retaliatory attack on March 30 that left four Somali community members dead.

The most recent incident occurred on April 25, 2026, when an attack in the Kwa Kamari area reportedly left seven people dead, all believed to be from the Kamba community.

The police service said it “takes great exception to such senseless and needless loss of life, which must be stopped immediately,” describing the cycle of violence as unacceptable and dangerous for local stability.

In response, IG Douglas Kanja dispatched a high-powered security team led by Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, who is already on the ground in Kwa Kamari coordinating operations. Additional reinforcements have also been deployed to reinforce security presence and restore order in the affected areas.

“The whole aspect of these attacks will be investigated exhaustively and to a logical conclusion,” the statement read, adding that the National Police Service will take “all necessary measures to combat this violence” while urging both communities to exercise restraint.

Authorities have appealed to residents and local leaders to support peace efforts and avoid incitement. “Community leaders are also reminded to speak the language of peace and reconciliation as criminal culpability and ultimate justice are pursued,” the statement said.

The service has also urged members of the public to share any information that could assist investigations through police stations or toll-free lines 999 and 911, as well as anonymously via the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to restoring peace, saying it remains focused on “speedy investigations and accountability” as security operations continue in Kitui County.