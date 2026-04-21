Four arrested in Mau Narok in crackdown on feared gang

Police in Mau Narok have arrested four people believed to be part of a violent group known locally as the “Men in Black” following a targeted security operation aimed at curbing rising cases of robbery and burglary in the area.

The coordinated operation, carried out on Monday, began after officers from Mau Narok Police Station placed two suspects under surveillance due to suspected involvement in criminal activity. The officers later intercepted them at Mau-Narok Trading Centre.

During the arrest, the two were found in possession of hidden machetes and daggers, which police said pointed to plans to carry out violent attacks.

Investigations that followed linked the suspects to several robbery and burglary incidents reported in Mau Narok and nearby areas. Residents and traders had previously raised concerns about the activities of the group, which has been blamed for repeated attacks.

Police say intelligence gathered after the first arrests led officers to expand the operation, resulting in the recovery of stolen items. These included household goods and a large number of electronic devices believed to have been taken during break-ins.

The follow-up action also led to the arrest of two additional suspects who were allegedly handling stolen property. Authorities believe this points to a wider network involved in keeping and distributing stolen goods from the gang’s operations.

All the four suspects are being held in custody and are expected to face charges in court.

The National Police Service described the operation as a success driven by intelligence work and coordination between officers on the ground.

“The operation highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and reaffirms the National Police Service’s commitment to proactively combating violent crime, dismantling organised criminal groups, and enhancing safety and security nationwide,” NPS said in a statement.

The service added that ongoing crackdowns are part of wider efforts aimed at dealing with organised criminal gangs and restoring safety in communities across the country.

Security agencies have recently stepped up operations in different parts of Nakuru County, with a focus on reducing gang activity and improving public safety for residents and businesses.

Authorities say similar operations will continue as part of efforts to disrupt criminal networks and prevent further incidents linked to organised groups operating in local trading centres.