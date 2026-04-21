Four arrested in Mau Narok in crackdown on feared gang

Crime · David Abonyo · April 21, 2026
Four arrested in Mau Narok in crackdown on feared gang
Arrested suspects and seized exhibits. PHOTO/NPS
In Summary

All the four suspects are being held in custody and are expected to face charges in court.

Police in Mau Narok have arrested four people believed to be part of a violent group known locally as the “Men in Black” following a targeted security operation aimed at curbing rising cases of robbery and burglary in the area.

The coordinated operation, carried out on Monday, began after officers from Mau Narok Police Station placed two suspects under surveillance due to suspected involvement in criminal activity. The officers later intercepted them at Mau-Narok Trading Centre.

During the arrest, the two were found in possession of hidden machetes and daggers, which police said pointed to plans to carry out violent attacks.

Investigations that followed linked the suspects to several robbery and burglary incidents reported in Mau Narok and nearby areas. Residents and traders had previously raised concerns about the activities of the group, which has been blamed for repeated attacks.

Police say intelligence gathered after the first arrests led officers to expand the operation, resulting in the recovery of stolen items. These included household goods and a large number of electronic devices believed to have been taken during break-ins.

The follow-up action also led to the arrest of two additional suspects who were allegedly handling stolen property. Authorities believe this points to a wider network involved in keeping and distributing stolen goods from the gang’s operations.

All the four suspects are being held in custody and are expected to face charges in court.

The National Police Service described the operation as a success driven by intelligence work and coordination between officers on the ground.

“The operation highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and reaffirms the National Police Service’s commitment to proactively combating violent crime, dismantling organised criminal groups, and enhancing safety and security nationwide,” NPS said in a statement.

The service added that ongoing crackdowns are part of wider efforts aimed at dealing with organised criminal gangs and restoring safety in communities across the country.

Security agencies have recently stepped up operations in different parts of Nakuru County, with a focus on reducing gang activity and improving public safety for residents and businesses.

Authorities say similar operations will continue as part of efforts to disrupt criminal networks and prevent further incidents linked to organised groups operating in local trading centres.

Tags

Nakuru County arrest NPS violent crime intelligence-led policing stolen property Mau Narok

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

MOST READ THIS MONTH
DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

DP Kindiki dismisses Opposition, says they have nothing to offer Kenyans

Apr 21, 2026
Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Apr 21, 2026
MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

MPs expands NCIC probe, summons former leaders over audit findings

Apr 21, 2026
Kenya launches BIOFIN initiative to close biodiversity funding gaps

Kenya launches BIOFIN initiative to close biodiversity funding gaps

Apr 21, 2026
First water polo clinic set for Nairobi

First water polo clinic set for Nairobi

Apr 21, 2026
Consumer Federation of Kenya urges review of TVETA revocation of KIM accreditation

Consumer Federation of Kenya urges review of TVETA revocation of KIM accreditation

Apr 21, 2026
14 suspects in Osotsi attack flee across border, Murkomen says manhunt ongoing

14 suspects in Osotsi attack flee across border, Murkomen says manhunt ongoing

Apr 21, 2026
Kenya wraps up Haiti deployment after final 150 officers return

Kenya wraps up Haiti deployment after final 150 officers return

Apr 21, 2026
Interior CS Murkomen faults court releases, political interference in curbing violence

Interior CS Murkomen faults court releases, political interference in curbing violence

Apr 21, 2026
Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol

Church theft foiled as suspects dump stolen goods during Nairobi patrol

Apr 21, 2026

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.