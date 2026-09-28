South African tavern shooting death toll rises to 18
The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Johannesburg.
The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Johannesburg.
The suspect, identified by police as Samuel Kemboi, was arrested after detectives, officers from Kiungani Police Station and members of the public mounted a chase shortly after the incident in Tawai village.
The suspect was later subjected to an identification parade, where witnesses positively identified him, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
The arrest followed weeks of investigations into attacks that left several families traumatised and resulted in the death of a resident who responded to one of the incidents
All the four suspects are being held in custody and are expected to face charges in court.
A Makadara court sentenced two men to death for robbing and fatally stabbing a 24-year-old Strathmore University student in Kiambu County, after prosecutors called 16 witnesses to prove robbery with violence.
The three, identified as Alex Wanjiku alias Aleko, Job Wachira Wanjohi, and Francis Kinyanjui Wanjiku alias Kinyaa, were arrested at around 0104 hours. Police said the operation was swift and carefully planned following receipt of intelligence on their whereabouts.
Court records show that the accused, armed with pangas, metal rods, and timber frames, confronted the victim, Janice Gacheri, before carrying out the robbery.