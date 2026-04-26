Security forces recover 72 cattle after bandit raid at Meru's Kubicera area

Security forces on Saturday recovered 72 head of cattle following a banditry incident at the Kubicera grazing area in Meru County, where armed attackers had raided livestock and a motorcycle before being intercepted.

The incident disrupted calm in the grazing area around midday on Saturday after a resident of Kangeta raised the alarm, reporting that armed bandits had descended on the fields and driven away an unconfirmed number of cattle while also stealing a motorcycle.

The alert triggered a rapid response by a multi-agency security team, which immediately launched a hot pursuit of the assailants.

According to the National Police Service, officers trailed the suspects to the Muliti area where they made contact, resulting in an exchange of fire.

The officers “engaged and overpowered the attackers,” successfully disrupting the raid and preventing further loss of livestock in the region.

Following the operation, authorities confirmed the recovery of 72 head of cattle, all of which were later positively identified by their rightful owner.

The recovery was described as a key success in ongoing efforts to counter banditry and livestock theft in pastoral communities that continue to face security challenges.

The National Police Service said it remains committed to sustaining such gains through coordinated security operations.

“The National Police Service commits to sustaining these gains, leveraging collaboration with other agencies and the community, strengthened intelligence-sharing mechanisms, and consistent patrols in order to maintain long-term peace and stability in the region,” the service said.

Security teams have since maintained heightened patrols in the wider area to deter further attacks and reassure residents following the incident.

Authorities say improved intelligence sharing and inter-agency coordination will remain central to preventing similar raids in the future.

The incident adds to ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb banditry in parts of the North Rift and Upper Eastern regions, where livestock theft remains a persistent security concern.