Laikipia police recover 80 stolen livestock after foiling suspected bandit raid
The livestock had been driven away while grazing in the Kopoi area of Kuri Kuri Sub-location before the owner alerted authorities.
The livestock had been driven away while grazing in the Kopoi area of Kuri Kuri Sub-location before the owner alerted authorities.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), the officers intercepted a suspicious vehicle that was travelling from the Mumias–Ekero direction towards Buyangu.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Kebaso said the confrontation occurred after he visited the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) office to inspect a water tank project before proceeding to the Deputy County Commissioner's office.
The incident disrupted calm in the grazing area around midday on Saturday after a resident of Kangeta raised the alarm, reporting that armed bandits had descended on the fields and driven away an unconfirmed number of cattle while also stealing a motorcycle.