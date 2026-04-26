Kepha Omae pledges to strengthen cohesion body if approved NCIC boss

The National Assembly's Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity begun approval hearings for nominees to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), with four candidates appearing before members led by Vice Chairperson Duncan Mathenge.

Dr. Kepha Omae, nominated for the position of chairperson, was the first to face vetting on Saturday. He said his background in church leadership would help strengthen the commission’s visibility and effectiveness.

“NCIC is charged with the responsibility of bringing together the government, political actors and all Kenyans, irrespective of their political affiliations,” he said.

“With my background in church ministry and leadership, I have the right skill sets and competencies required to deliver, especially in providing oversight to NCIC.”

Other nominees who appeared before the committee include Josephine Eragae, Joseph Nguyo, and Jackson Kedogo.

Eragae, a former Samburu County executive, emphasized the need for dialogue over enforcement in addressing cohesion issues.

“NCIC has been largely known for going after people who engage in hate speech and incitement. Personally, I feel the approach is wrong, and what we should engage in more is dialogue instead of appearing to be forcefully enforcing the law,” she said.

“If I am approved for this post, I will work with fellow commissioners to bring the people of Kenya together. The approach will be non-partisan.”

Nguyo, a senior deputy secretary at the State Department for Investment Promotion, highlighted his administrative experience and commitment to neutrality.

“As a seasoned administrator, I have dealt with making resolutions each day. Over the years, I have learned that to succeed as an administrator, one has to be very neutral. I will be more neutral than I was in government if I am confirmed as a member of NCIC,” he said.

He also pledged to strengthen collaboration between NCIC and other institutions, including Parliament.

Kedogo, a former ward representative and current board member at the Lake Basin Authority, cited his grassroots leadership experience in handling ethnic tensions.

“I am well versed in matters to do with cohesion and integration. I am better prepared to deal with this animal called ethnic conflict at a national scale if approved as a Commissioner,” he said.

MP Mathenge said the committee will vet the remaining nominees on Monday before retreating to prepare its report for tabling in the House on Wednesday.

“NCIC needs to be strengthened. The next commissioners of the agency ought to be arbiters and should not be people who dabble in politics or lean towards any political formation,” he said.

The remaining nominees set to appear are Irene Tulel, Hassan Ahmed, and Jerusa Michael.