CS Ogamba orders dissolution of Alliance Girls board, flags principal for disciplinary action

A storm has hit Alliance Girls High School after the government moved to disband its Board of Management and pursue disciplinary action against the principal over a disputed fee structure and spending decisions that left parents exposed to higher costs.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba directed the immediate dissolution of the board and called on the Teachers Service Commission to act against principal Margaret Njeru, following findings of an inquiry into how the school handled its finances and fees.

The action follows mounting concern from parents who have accused some national schools of introducing charges outside the limits approved by the Ministry of Education, pushing up the cost of schooling.

In letters dated April 29, Ogamba said the inquiry had established that the principal oversaw the rollout of unauthorised levies charged to parents.

"The report recommends the dissolution of the school's Board of Management on account of the foregoing findings. By this letter, you are required to bring the subject report to the attention of the County Education Board for consideration, and to make appropriate recommendations to the undersigned in line with the provisions of the Basic Education Act 2013 and the regulations thereunder. Please take prompt action, noting that time is of the essence," Ogamba said.

He also instructed that the findings be forwarded to the County Education Board for review and further advice, in line with the law.

The probe found that the board had approved a 2026 fee structure of Sh120,179, going far beyond the government-set annual cap of Sh53,554.

"In view of the foregoing, we recommend that the Teachers Service Commission institutes appropriate disciplinary action against the Principal for her failure to comply with, or ensure compliance with, the provisions of the Basic Education Act 2013, and the resulting government policies and directives. We are at your disposal to provide such action," said Ogamba.

"The principal facilitated the adoption and implementation of a budget containing non-essential and unrealistic expenditure items, as detailed in the enclosed investigative assessment report," said Ogamba.

According to the ministry, the fee increase was linked to a 2025/26 budget approved by the board that included items it described as unnecessary and unrealistic, which raised the cost burden on parents.

Some of the expenses flagged include Sh1 million set aside for moral and spiritual activities, Sh16 million for annual trips, Sh13 million for prize giving and speeches, Sh5 million for vouchers, sweets and examiners, and Sh3 million for airtime and administrative allowances.

The report also pointed to questionable spending decisions, among them a Sh25 million five-day staff trip to Dubai approved during a board meeting on October 16, 2025.

Investigators said school management had been asked to find a way to cover a Sh13 million gap for the trip, raising concerns about oversight and financial discipline at the institution.