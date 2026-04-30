Kenya’s museums and historic sites record mixed performance in latest KNBS report

Kenya’s cultural and historical attractions continued to attract strong interest in 2025, with Nairobi National Museum and Fort Jesus holding their positions as the most visited sites, even as overall numbers across selected heritage locations recorded a slight decline.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Economic Survey 2026 shows museums, historic sites and conservation attractions remain an important part of the country’s tourism sector. The report tracks performance over a five-year period, highlighting Nairobi and Mombasa as the main centres for heritage tourism activity.

In Nairobi, the Nairobi National Museum maintained steady visitor numbers, continuing to attract both local and international guests interested in Kenya’s history, culture and natural heritage. The site remains a key stop for educational tours and cultural exploration in the capital.

On the coast, Fort Jesus in Mombasa remained one of the country’s most visited historical landmarks. The 16th-century fort, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, continues to draw interest due to its long history and its role in shaping coastal trade and defence along the Indian Ocean.

Other sites recorded mixed results. Kisumu Museum saw a drop in visitors from 157,100 in 2024 to 114,400 in 2025. Gede Ruins also declined from 122,600 to 82,300 over the same period, reflecting reduced traffic to some heritage locations.

Smaller attractions such as Kitale Museum and Hyrax Hill Prehistoric Site similarly reported lower visitor numbers, pointing to a broader slowdown in some inland tourism sites.

However, a few destinations showed growth. Malindi Museum recorded an increase from 61,000 visitors in 2024 to 86,300 in 2025, indicating rising interest in coastal cultural experiences.

Karen Blixen Museum remained relatively stable, with 65,700 visitors compared to 67,500 the previous year, showing minimal change in its visitor appeal.

The report also highlights seasonal patterns in tourism flows across the country.

“The number of visitors to attraction sites peaked in July at 263.8 thousand compared to 2024 when the peak was in August,” the survey notes.

KNBS links the changes to shifting domestic travel habits, differences in regional attraction performance, and evolving tourism trends.

It further notes that strong performance at sites such as Nairobi National Museum and Fort Jesus reflects growing interest in combining cultural and historical experiences with other forms of travel.

Domestic tourism continues to play a key role in sustaining visitor numbers, especially for urban attractions that are easily accessible for school groups, researchers and local travellers.

Overall, total visits to selected heritage sites declined from 1.15 million in 2024 to 1.11 million in 2025.