PS Bitok breaks down Sh1,400 per learner funding after confusion over Sh95 allocation

Public concern over how money is allocated to public primary schools has pushed the Education ministry to clearly outline how the Sh1,400 annual capitation per learner is divided, following confusion triggered by reports focusing only on Sh95.25.

In a statement issued on April 29, Principal Secretary, State Department for Basic Education Julius Bitok said the funding is structured into separate categories meant to support both learning materials and day-to-day school operations, and not a single uniform amount.

He clarified that the widely circulated Sh95.25 figure represents only one component of the total allocation per learner.

“The amounts shown are per learner, not per school,” highlighted PS Bitok.

Bitok explained that the capitation funds are already disbursed in two main accounts based on enrolment data from the National Education Management Information System as of November 25, 2024.

He said Account 1 covers learning materials, where the Sh95.25 per learner is broken down into specific classroom needs.

Under this category, Sh40 is allocated for exercise books, Sh35.25 for stationery, Sh15 for teachers’ guides and reference materials, and Sh5 for maintenance of textbooks.

The second stream, Account 2, is meant for school operations and amounts to Sh93.08 per learner, supporting essential services that keep schools running.

“The Sh95.25 per learner is for learning materials only, such as books and stationery, while the Sh93.08 per learner is for school operations such as staff, maintenance, utilities, and exams.”

He further broke down Account 2, stating that Sh20 goes to support staff wages, while Sh23 is allocated to repairs, maintenance, and improvement of school infrastructure such as classrooms and sanitation facilities.

Another Sh10 is directed to sports and drama activities, while Sh10 supports capacity building and Board of Management meetings.

The remaining Sh7 is used for examinations, transport, communication, environmental sanitation, and contingency needs.

Bitok warned that schools must adhere strictly to the approved budget structure unless officially directed otherwise.

“The utilisation of the funds will be strictly as stipulated unless otherwise authorised by the relevant authority.”

He confirmed that the funds had already been transferred to schools and urged head teachers to verify enrolment data with Sub-County Directors of Education.

County education officials were instructed to ensure head teachers receive full details of the allocations, while Sub-County Directors will monitor usage and enforce compliance.

Head teachers have also been directed to display capitation breakdowns on school notice boards to ensure transparency and accountability in how the funds are used.