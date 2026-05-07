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Radio Generation Kenya

Capitation funds

Education ministry completes nationwide learner count ahead of capitation release
Education and Career

Education ministry completes nationwide learner count ahead of capitation release

During a media briefing on Friday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba explained that the final numbers will guide how much each school receives. Under the new figures, high school students will get Sh22,240 each, junior school learners will get Sh15,000, and primary school pupils will receive Sh1,540. He noted that past delays often happened because the ministry did not have clear data to work with.

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