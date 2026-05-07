Kenya to roll out digital Education database in two months, says Ruto
Ruto said the government was determined to seal loopholes that had allowed misuse of education funds for years.
Ruto said the government was determined to seal loopholes that had allowed misuse of education funds for years.
Bitok explained that the capitation funds are already disbursed in two main accounts based on enrolment data from the National Education Management Information System as of November 25, 2024.
Each learner is set to receive Sh4,193.07, while every school will be granted a total of Sh92,490.33 to cover operational and tuition-related costs, according to a circular sent to county education directors.
The funds, disbursed on January 2, 2026, are intended to facilitate school operations and ensure all learners access quality education without interruptions.
During a media briefing on Friday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba explained that the final numbers will guide how much each school receives. Under the new figures, high school students will get Sh22,240 each, junior school learners will get Sh15,000, and primary school pupils will receive Sh1,540. He noted that past delays often happened because the ministry did not have clear data to work with.
CS Ogamba confirmed that the Office of the Auditor-General had discovered anomalies in the distribution of capitation, including payments to schools that do not exist.