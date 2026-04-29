BYD by CFAO Mobility Kenya delivers first hybrid fleet to boost green transport

BYD by CFAO Mobility Kenya has delivered its first fleet of five plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to Avenue Lease & Rentals E.A, with the units set to be leased to SBM Bank Kenya in a move signaling growing corporate adoption of green mobility.

The fleet includes one BYD Shark 6 pickup and four BYD Sealion 6 SUVs, marking the first major corporate deployment of these models in Kenya.

BYD by CFAO Mobility Kenya General Manager Nicolas Ruffier des Aimes welcomed the move, saying: “As the pioneer in New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), BYD is thrilled to see this partnership come to fruition. We are proud to see leading institutions like SBM Bank and Avenue Lease & Rentals E.A embrace the future of the automotive industry.”

He added: “By introducing cutting-edge technology to the Kenyan market, we welcome a cleaner and safer environment on our streets and highways. We look forward to more opportunities to make sustainability a daily endeavor of our partners.”

SBM Bank Kenya CEO Bhartesh Shah said the shift supports the bank’s environmental goals.

“We are excited to take this significant step towards achieving our sustainability goals. Our commitment to reducing direct emissions is a dedication to creating positive environmental change,” Shah said.

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He added that adopting hybrid technology will help modernise operations while cutting emissions.

Avenue Lease & Rentals E.A also emphasized the benefits of leasing electric and hybrid vehicles, noting: “Our decision to actively enter the electric vehicle leasing market reflects both our commitment to environmental stewardship and the evolving needs of our clients.”

The company added: “Leasing plug-in hybrid vehicles allows organizations like SBM Bank Kenya to lower emissions today, while gradually transitioning toward full electric mobility.”

The initiative aligns with Kenya’s climate targets of reducing carbon emissions by 32 percent by 2030, as more corporates turn to sustainable transport solutions.