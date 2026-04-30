Police arrest suspected Mungu Leta gang leader in Elburgon operation

Police in Elburgon, Nakuru County have arrested a man believed to be the leader of the feared “Mungu Leta” gang, in an operation that also led to the recovery of stolen items, weapons and household goods linked to a string of recent crimes in Kasarani and Salama.

The National Police Service said the suspect was picked up on Wednesday during a targeted operation carried out by officers from Elburgon Police Station, describing the arrest as a breakthrough in efforts to end weeks of fear and insecurity in the area.

A second suspect was also taken into custody as detectives widen investigations into the group’s activities.

For weeks, residents of Kasarani and Salama had reportedly been living in constant fear, with cases of attacks, theft and intimidation disrupting daily life.

Police said the gang’s actions had shaken what was once a calm and stable community.

According to the police statement, “Residents of Kasarani and Salama in Elburgon have endured fear and disruption for the past few weeks, living under the constant threat of attacks, theft, and intimidation believed to be orchestrated by the notorious ‘Mungu Leta’ gang.”

Authorities said homes were repeatedly broken into, with many families losing property and their sense of safety.

The situation created widespread anxiety among residents as the gang tightened its grip on the area.

Police noted that “a once-peaceful sense of community was steadily eroded as the gang’s activities left many residents anxious.”

That wave of crime, officers said, was disrupted after the latest operation that led to the arrest of the suspected ringleader. Police described the move as a key turning point in restoring order.

“This climate of insecurity persisted until today, when officers based at Elburgon Police Station carried out a decisive operation that led to the arrest of the gang’s suspected ringleader, marking a turning point in the effort to end the wave of crime,” the statement said.

After his arrest, the suspect reportedly led officers to a house in the Salama area, where a search uncovered a large cache of items believed to be stolen or used in criminal activities.

Among the items recovered were three pairs of military boots, seven Kenya Power token machines and several mobile phones. Officers also found a high-pressure car wash machine, four solar panels, television sets and computer monitors.

Police further recovered several national identity cards, gas cylinders, four Philips electric iron boxes, a DSTV decoder and a motorcycle rim.

In addition, officers seized nine pangas, multiple hammers and four Maasai rungus, which police said were “all suspected to have been used both as tools and weapons.”

All the recovered items have been taken to Elburgon Police Station and secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

The National Police Service said, “All recovered items have since been securely labelled and preserved at the station as exhibits, while investigations continue.”

Police confirmed that a second suspect was also arrested during the operation, and both are expected to be presented in court. However, authorities did not immediately disclose their identities or the specific charges they may face.

Investigators are now working to track down other individuals believed to be part of the gang as part of a wider crackdown.

“The National Police Service will continue to pursue all those connected to the gang, signalling a firm resolve to dismantle the network and restore a sense of safety to the affected areas,” the statement said.

The arrests are expected to bring relief to residents who had been living in fear, as security agencies step up efforts to deal with organised crime in the region.