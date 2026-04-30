Crime
Police arrest suspected Mungu Leta gang leader in Elburgon operation
For weeks, residents of Kasarani and Salama had reportedly been living in constant fear, with cases of attacks, theft and intimidation disrupting daily life.
For weeks, residents of Kasarani and Salama had reportedly been living in constant fear, with cases of attacks, theft and intimidation disrupting daily life.
The crash involved a matatu and a lorry, resulting in the matatu overturning on its side. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with vehicles heavily damaged and passengers trapped inside