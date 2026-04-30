Police arrest suspected Mungu Leta gang leader in Elburgon operation
For weeks, residents of Kasarani and Salama had reportedly been living in constant fear, with cases of attacks, theft and intimidation disrupting daily life.
For weeks, residents of Kasarani and Salama had reportedly been living in constant fear, with cases of attacks, theft and intimidation disrupting daily life.
DCI officers arrested three suspected gang members in Kwale and Kilifi counties, including an alleged triple-murder suspect, in ongoing Coast Region raids targeting violent criminal groups on key transport routes.
According to the DCI, the arrests followed actionable intelligence gathered over time, allowing officers to identify and move in on individuals suspected to be at the center of violent and drug-related activities.
The arrests were made during a targeted security operation as part of an intensified sweep along the Ukunda beachline, an area frequented by both local residents and tourists.